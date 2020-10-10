Tom Daley’s training buddy, Ronnie Woo’s donut hole, & Billy Porter’s voting glow

View this post on Instagram

Hey y'all??…. I may be naked in this photo but we must not get caught voting naked this election! DON'T VOTE NAKED PENNSYLVANIA! A new state Supreme Court decision ordered election officials to throw out "NAKED BALLOTS." Let's not be caught with our pants down. Be sure to put your absentee ballot inside the secrecy envelope and then inside the mailing envelope. Sign the mailing envelope, seal and deliver. Track your ballot. If it was not accepted, make a backup plan to vote early in person. We have options and we must utilize them to make sure our voices our heard this election. Let's do this Pennsylvania!