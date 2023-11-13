Tom Ford on designing underwear for the well endowed & the time he had to shave a male model’s butt

Tom Ford is spilling the tea on many of his salacious misadventures in the fashion world now that he’s unloaded his eponymous brand and retired from the industry.

In 2022, the sartorial guru sold his namesake fashion house to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion and then abruptly debuted his final design collection in a slick runway show on Instagram in April.

Since then, Ford has retreated to his new compound in Palm Beach, Florida as he spends the bulk of his day tending to his 11-year-old son and plotting his return to filmmaking.

Beginning with his 10-year stint as creative director at Gucci, Ford infused sex into all of his couture designs whether it was womenswear, menswear, and even underwear. And in a new interview, the handsome 62-year-old revealed the tricks of the trade for making every man feel like a size king.

“When I was cutting the underwear for Tom Ford men’s, I put every pair on. And if you cut the thighs tight, but you leave a little extra fabric in the middle, you have a bigger d*ck,” Ford told GQ.

“And, I’m sorry, when you’re walking around in your underwear, you want to look like you’re well-endowed, even if you’re not,” he added. “I mean, no matter who you are, you want a bigger d*ck. Probably people with d*cks like this [holds hands about a foot apart], want a bigger d*ck.”

Ford’s also gave insight on just how hands-on he would get behind-the-scenes in order to make sure his shows went off without a hitch.

“When I wanted to show those G-strings, it was hard to get a really good male model. Finally, one of them was like, ‘Yes, I’ll wear the thong.’ Thank God,” he told the outlet.

But then things got a little hairy backstage … literally.

“At the show, he was about to go down the runway and I would check everyone, right? I looked down and it was like Peter Cottontail. So much hair sticking out of his ass crack. I said, ‘Give me the trimmers.’ I bent him over and I literally just went zip! And then I said, ‘Okay, you can go out.’ And out he went.”

You can see a scene from the G-string runway by clicking here.

Despite dedicating himself to making sure everyone looked their best in underwear, Ford was notorious for not wearing any himself. But he’s since changed his ways and disclosed he no longer goes commando.

It appears he got sick of being overexposed.

“Well, especially with jeans, because these have rips. And any minute another rip is gonna happen,” Ford said. “Probably 10 years ago—this is true—before I was wearing underwear, I looked down and an actual testicle was completely out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the dapper daddy discussed his early escapades at Studio 54 with Andy Warhol and how he wound up hooking up with late author/illustrator Ian Falconer in the back of a limo while they were both attending NYU. Oh the ’70s!

After previously writing, producing and directing A Single Man in 2009 and Nocturnal Animals in 2016, Ford is currently working on a couple of projects that he hopes to turn into films, including adapting one of Anne Rice’s books.

“As a director, it takes three years to make a movie. I have maybe time for five more movies in my life,” Ford said. “So they have to be meaningful.”

And perhaps an underwear scene or two!