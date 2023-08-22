After moving near Mar-a-Lago last year, Tom Ford scoops up Jackie O’s former pad for $52 million

Tom Ford is keeping it bipartisan, at least when it comes to his real estate portfolio.

After selling off his eponymous brand to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion last year, the former fashion designer has been wasting no time spending the extra cash on impressive homes in red and blue states alike.

His most recent acquisition finds him now owning a lavish estate with ties to one of the most famous Democratic political dynasties in American history.

The 61-year-old has purchased Lasata, the former East Hampton, New York home of Jackie Kennedy, for a whopping $52 million, per the Wall Street Journal. The former first lady spent her childhood summers at the Long Island compound prior to her marriage to John F. Kennedy.

The 8,500 square-foot mansion features 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on nearly 7 acres of lush green property. Also included are a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, and a three-car garage.

Ford will also have no problem keeping his golden tan as the outdoor amenities include a large rectangular pool, spa, and pool house.

Built in 1917, the home has transferred hands several times over the years and went through a major renovation in 2016. In 2018, film producer David Zander (Spring Breakers) purchased the Hamptons property for $24 million and listed it for $55 million earlier this year. While Ford scooped it up for less than the asking price, it was still more than double what Zander paid just five years ago.

Jackie Kennedy’s former home is the latest addition to Ford’s growing list of opulent properties and comes less than two years after he plopped $51 million on a sprawling Palm Beach estate.

The Florida property, which features a main residence with over 10,000 square feet of living space, rectangular pool, and a 2-bedroom guest house, also happens to be located about a mile up the road from the MAGA compound of the one term, twice impeached, four times indicted ex-president.

But the chances of Ford ever running into Trump at Mar-a-Lago are non-existent as the out fashionista has had bad blood with the problematic Republican cult leader for years.

On top of voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Ford has previously disclosed how he refused to dress Melania before and after her turn in the White House.

While it’s unclear if Ford plans on vacating his red state digs, he also owns homes in New York City, Los Angeles, Santa Fe and London.

Wherever he decides to rest his Gucci loafers, Ford has plenty of time to relax now that he’s seemingly walked away from his esteemed career in fashion.

In April, Ford premiered his final collection for his namesake brand by eschewing a runway show and abruptly posting images of it in a slideshow on Instagram.

Although he hasn’t said he’s given up on fashion for good, he appears to be more set in returning to making movies after writing and directing A Single Man in 2009 and Nocturnal Animals in 2016.

And if all that doesn’t pan out, Ford could always try his hand at being a real estate mogul or run for office, just like his infamous Florida neighbor.