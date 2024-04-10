Troye Sivan rocks denim hot pants, corset and thong in sizzling new photoshoot

After channeling his inner “nasty, nasty bad pop girl” in the music video for “One of Your Girls,” Troye Sivan is once again tapping into his femme glam era with a trailblazing spread in HommeGirls.

While the fashion magazine normally centers on menswear looks for women with past covers featuring the likes of boygenius, Zaya Wade, Kylie Jenner, and supermodel Alek Wek, Sivan is the glossy’s first ever “HommeBoy.”

Sporting auburn wavy locks, the 29-year-old was decked out in a pink crop top and denim short shorts by Duran Lantink and a pair of black Manolo Blahnik pumps. With one hand at his waist, he leaned against a high-end camera and looked straight ahead with a fierce stare that rivaled Naomi Campbell.

Mama was serving!

Another cover featured Sivan beat for the gods in a kabuki white pancake and bright red lipstick while giving Matrix vibes in vintage sunglasses and a black Willy Chavarria leather jacket.

Keanu Reeves could never!

Lensed by Michael Bailey-Gates and styled by Stella Greenspan, the shoot finds Sivan continuing to play with gender norms as he shimmies around wearing skirts, stockings, furs, corsets, and even an exposed thong under hip-hugging jeans.

It’s Britney, beyatch!

Trans supermodel-turned-TikTok star Alex Consani conducts the accompanying interview, where Sivan spills on finding freedom to fully express himself.

“I’ve given myself permission to do literally whatever I want,” the “Rush” singer quipped.

His wig card never declines!

Sivan previously discussed navigating both the masculine and feminine sides of his personality while accepting GQ Australia’s Man of the Year award.

“It’s not lost on me the irony of me winning ‘man’ of the year when I did drag for the first time this year [in the music video for “One of Your Girls”]. I feel more in touch with my femininity than ever, and I think it speaks to a point I’d really like to make, which is that my relationship with masculinity has been very strange my entire life,” he noted.

“Unlearning and de-programming all of that has taken so many years and lots of people. I’m so lucky to have incredible women in my life. I pull so much from them, and their strength and power is something I’m in awe of.”

In addition to his music and acting career, Sivan recently launched his lifestyle brand Tsu Lane Yor, which offers scents, candles, and objects made by skilled local artisans.

After releasing his third studio album last year – the euphoric Something To Give Each Other – Sivan is getting ready to hit the road on the tour’s European leg.

Launching May 29th in Lisbon, the stage spectacle will wind its way across Spain, France, Sweden, Germany and England, before winding down in Birmingham on June 28th.

US dates have yet to be announced, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.