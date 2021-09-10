Trump and Don Jr. will provide pay-per-view commentary in match featuring homophobic boxer on 9/11

Hey, what are you doing this Saturday?

Don Jr. and his dad will be spending their evening giving live commentary on a boxing match in Florida being headlined by a homophobic fighter.

ESPN reports that the toxic father-son duo will “gamecast” a match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on Saturday, which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

58-year-old Holyfield made headlines in 2014 when he appeared on Season 13 of Celebrity Big Brother and told another cast member that being gay was “abnormal” and could be fixed. Days later, he became the first housemate of the season to be evicted.

Saturday’s boxing match is being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and will air on the FITE streaming platform. According to the platform’s website, the cost to listen to the Trumps speak is $49.99.

Yesterday, Trump’s nemesis niece Mary Trump appeared on CNN where she was asked for her opinion on Trump’s Saturday night plans by Anderson Cooper.

“Does it despise you even by his low standards?” Anderson inquired. “If another former president decided to spend 9/11 commenting on a boxing match on pay-per-view, heads would explode.”

To which, Trump responded by saying, “There is a completely different standard that Donald’s held to. In fact, he’s held to no standard. It’s disgraceful.”

“Disgraceful isn’t a strong enough word to describe what you just mentioned.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.