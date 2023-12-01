Turns out Keiynan Lonsdale isn’t joining OnlyFans… He’s doing something even MORE exciting!

Image Credits: Instagram, @keiynanlonsdale

Are you sitting down? Good, because the latest drop from Keiynan Lonsdale just might knock you out.

The 31-year-old actor-dancer-singer-songwriter-all-around-badass has never really been shy when it comes to what he shares on the internet, but he’s really kicked it up a notch lately with some very thirsty social media posts.

Earlier this week, Lonsdale began posting what seemed like teases for an OnlyFans page on his Instagram. First, there was a video with the caption, “I’ll dance for my OnlyFans,” featuring plenty of shots of the performer in the shower, dancing, and posing on the floor in some very revealing briefs.

Then he posted a rather cheeky shot on his Story, showing off a different pair of briefs from behind with a link labeled, “ONLY 4 MY FANS.” Do we dare click? What was Mr. Lonsdale about to show us?

Well, as you might’ve guessed, it’s all been a ploy to promote new music—The Heart Defence Mixtape, dropping December 8—not that we’re complaining! Look, it’s a very, very noisy world; you’ve got to pull some stunts to get people’s attention.

In a follow-up post, Lonsdale explains that the mixtape will tide us over while he continues to work on his sophomore album, the follow-up to 2020’s Rainbow Boy, which will come with a “visual world” all its own.

And it sounds like The Heart Defence Mixtape will help usher in a transformative new era for the artist. He writes:

“This upcoming music & journey is what makes me happy, dancing and connecting to my body n soul is my therapy and language, n expressing deep sensuality as a grown man in song, dance, and visual art makes me feel exposed and free, and less stuck energetically.”

Well, one look at his social media activity lately and we sure see what he means about “expressing deep sensuality.” But, seriously, it’s always amazing to see queer artists so comfortable in their own skin, stepping into their power and owning their sexuality. Lonsdale’s come a long way from the squeaky-clean Love, Simon days!

With the mixtape’s release just a week away, Lonsdale decided to give us a taste of what’s to come with “Sit Down,” a mid-tempo R&B jam that’s oozing that “deep sensuality” he was writing about.

Over a throbbing bass, he croons, “Sit down / Watch me turn my thing around / I want to dance for you / Come on, I said sit you *ss down / Watch me work my figure out / I’m gonna dance for you.”

Who needs an OnlyFans when you’re dropping tracks like this?!?

Whatever Lonsdale’s cooking up next, you better believe we’ll be ready to devour it. But, seriously… drop the OnlyFans link, king!

Scroll down below for a few more of our favorite shots from Lonsdale’s Insta over the past year or so: