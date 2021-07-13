Twitter goes nuts with Jared Leto memes after he shows up to fight in quite the outfit

The stars were out and shimmering at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 264 event over the weekend, prompting immediate questions on our end like…”Wait, people are that into UFC?” Call us naïve.

Among them were Sia and, more importantly, Jared Leto, who showed up to watch Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor.

The Dallas Buyers Club and upcoming House of Gucci was definitely channeling that latter film, rocking big sunglasses, swanky blue neck scarf and necessary statement necklace.

Twitter had a field day comparing the look to some pop culture reference points, many of which are no longer relevant in the best way possible.

Here’s what folks were saying:

Jared Leto looks like he was picked to star in a Three's Company prequel all about a young Ralph Furley ? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/8ouLdmQUbB — Big J (@BigJyeSupreme) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights. pic.twitter.com/5KKhQMsO1u — ANDREW (@thebrighten) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto doesn't give a fuck about the assignment. pic.twitter.com/P2BH23Ca9I — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a shitload of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989 pic.twitter.com/NWCyUMcyo1 — Chad Opitz (@chadopitz) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto making some bruh's uncomfortable and I'm here for it.

??? pic.twitter.com/YqOcqTA3OZ — Christie Mayer (@IDzine01) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto watching the peasants battle each other for his amusement. pic.twitter.com/d8pFRBUA43 — Erie Aesop (@ShePonies) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he's about to explain an awesome new job opportunity where you can work from home part-time selling essential oils making $100,000 a year #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/C7nQthIvN9 — ????? ? (@_KEG_) July 11, 2021

If Jared Leto doesn't star in The Karl Lagerfeld Story there is no justice pic.twitter.com/4MiwWF8vOg — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 11, 2021

idc what anybody says, Jared Leto absolutely ROCKS a neck scarf ? pic.twitter.com/UtleHOOvVO — Jared Leto Zone ? (@jaredletozone) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto got that sweet Bogdanovich starter pack. pic.twitter.com/hQ45HKY9NU — Henry Atkins Still Wears a Mask (@OldSadBastard) July 11, 2021