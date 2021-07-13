Turn to the left

Twitter goes nuts with Jared Leto memes after he shows up to fight in quite the outfit

By
UFC

The stars were out and shimmering at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 264 event over the weekend, prompting immediate questions on our end like…”Wait, people are that into UFC?” Call us naïve.

Among them were Sia and, more importantly, Jared Leto, who showed up to watch Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor.

The Dallas Buyers Club and upcoming House of Gucci was definitely channeling that latter film, rocking big sunglasses, swanky blue neck scarf and necessary statement necklace.

Twitter had a field day comparing the look to some pop culture reference points, many of which are no longer relevant in the best way possible.

Here’s what folks were saying: