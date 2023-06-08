US Air Force tweeted this Pride Month message but was then forced to turn off comments

The US Air Force has marked Pride Month by tweeting a message supporting LGBTQ+ service members. However, it prompted such a negative reaction online, the Air Force’s official Twitter account felt moved to turn off the comments.
Here’s the tweet.
Although garnering over 2,000 likes, it’s also prompted around pearl-clutching 6,000 comments. Some have objected to what they view as a service member saluting the rainbow flag. This seems a somewhat disingenuous interpretation of the image.
Here are a few of the responses.
I am so grateful that my husband, after 20 years of serving, is no longer a part of the USAF. My Dad who served 30 years would be devastated.— jojomarks81🇺🇲 (@JoJoMarks4) June 8, 2023
This is the only flag you should be saluting. pic.twitter.com/phmqhPaIaV— Saul 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolSaul) June 7, 2023
Seriously? Saluting a rainbow flag?— Thomas J 🇺🇸 (@old4dis) June 7, 2023
Why?
Lauren Boebert joins the chat
Unsurprisingly, joining the chorus of disapproval was Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Boebert used the D-Day anniversary earlier this week to pay tribute to those who gave their lives during the Allied landings in Normandy in 1944. She posted a photo of herself in front of the grave of a soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
Internet sleuths yesterday used the marker code on the back of the grave to identify who it belonged to. It turned out she wasn’t paying tribute to a D-Day soldier, or even someone who fought in World War II. The gravestone belonged to someone who fought in World War I.
The US Air Force’s tweet marking Pride Month prompted so many hateful comments that it turned off comments a few hours ago. People are continuing to quote-tweet the message though. Again, most are negative but some are calling out the mock outrage.
Marines
The Air Force is not the first branch of the military to mark Pride Month. The Marines did so last year, although it controversially tweeted an image featuring rainbow-colored bullets.
President Joe Biden has tweeted several messages showing support for Pride Month 2023. Later today, he will host a Pride Month Celebration at the White House. Associated Press reports that “thousands” of LGBTQ+ individuals have been invited to attend.
