US Marshalls apprehend fugitive gay basher in Texas

Law enforcement officials in Texas have announced the arrest of fugitive Frank Macias in the city of Corrigan. Macias fled a pending court date in relation to a brutal attack on a gay couple in Austin in January 2019.

Macias has previously confessed to the crime and had a court date for a bond hearing set earlier this fall. He officially became a fugitive when he failed to appear in court. Now location TV Station KXAN reports that following his disappearance, Macias took to social media to post threatening comments about the District Attorney and law enforcement officials. That prompted the involvement of the Austin Police Department, as well as the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Now the three agencies have announced the apprehension of Macias, 23, in Corrigan, a city in East Texas.

Macias will face two counts of felony aggravated assault in relation to the attack on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry, a gay couple. Macias, along with three other men, attacked the couple as they exited a bar in January 2019, beating Deehring unconscious and breaking Perry’s nose. Both men required hospitalization after a bystander called 911.

Macias is currently being held in a Polk County jail on a $150,000 bond. We hope he stays there for a very, very long time.