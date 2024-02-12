Usher quenches the gay thirst, Taylor Lautner’s drag debut & Cher’s rock revenge

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

TURN BACK TIME: The nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame features a slew of queer favorites including Cher, Mariah Carey, Sinead O’Connor, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and Mary J. Blige, among others. Believe it or not, this is the first time Cher is on the ballot as she previously expressed her outrage at the org. Final inductees will be announced in April. [CNN]

STAR WARS: In his new memoir What Have We Here, Billy Dee Williams discusses turning down Marlon Brandon’s advances after the The Godfather star hit on him at a Hollywood party back in the day. [People]

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION?: Usher, 45, gave the people what they want, including the gays, as he stripped off his shirt and exposed his nipples (without the assistance of Justin Timberlake) during his euphoric Super Bowl Halftime Show.

MAGA PRISON PORN: Gay adult film actor and Florida Proud Boy Steven Miles (aka Sergeant Miles) was sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.[WFLA.com]

SORRY USHER: Following her Verizon commercial, Beyoncé completely hijacked the Super Bowl in the third quarter by dropping two new songs and announcing her country era with the upcoming release of Renaissance: Act II on March 29th. [NPR]

LIP SYNC FOR YOUR LIFE: Taylor Lautner flashed his muscular gams while serving hangover eleganza decked out in his wife’s glittery gown after attending the NFL Honors in Vegas. Shantay you stay, Miss Lautner Gurl.

THE TRUMAN SHOW: Fashion designer and former Project Runway judge Zac Posen, who was just named creative director of Gap, opened up about creating the extravagant costumes for the most recent episode of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. [Town and Country]

IT GETS BETTER: Matt Bomer discussed his youth in a conservative Texas town and coming out to his parents in his 20s while accepting The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award. [Just Jared]

LOUD & PROUD: Jake Shears’ fantastic new podcast Queer the Music explores the stories behind LGBTQ+ anthems with the artists who made them and this week talked to Erasure’s Andy Bell about their 1988 synth-pop classic “A Little Respect.”

