Val Demings just made Marco Rubio tinkle in his pants again

The midterms are just three months away and a new poll has just found that Marco Rubio and Val Demings are neck and neck in their race for U.S. Senate in Florida.

The poll was conducted last week by Florida Watch and Progress Florida and shows Sen. Rubio and Rep. Demings are tied–yes, tied–at 45 percent.

Related: Marco Rubio says he knows what’s upsetting the gays, and it’s not marriage rights

This is great news for Demings, who co-sponsored the Equality Act in 2019, and horrible news for Rubio, who recently called a bill to codify same-sex marriage was a “stupid waste of time”, and here’s why: It shows she’s competitive with the two-term incumbent senator in a race that was expected to be an uphill battle for her in a deeply red state.

Not only that, but the poll shows she’s also beating him on the favorability/unfavorability scale. About one-third of respondents, 34 percent, said they couldn’t rate Demings on a favorability scale. Another 36 percent viewed her as favorable, while 30 percent rated her as unfavorable.

As for Rubio, 43 percent of respondents rated him as favorable, compared to 52 percent who rated him as unfavorable. That’s pretty bad. Actually, it’s terrible.

Related: Tammy Baldwin cornered Marco Rubio in an elevator about his antigay remarks and it didn’t go well for him

Even worse news for Rubio, Demings is outpacing him when it comes to fundraising. As of June 30, 2022, she’s brought in over $43 million in campaign donations, compared to his $27 million, according to FEC filings.

The congresswoman wasted no time cheering the results on Twitter, writing: “I’m tied with Marco Rubio 45-45. Floridians see him for who he is: a career politician and a weak leader. When Florida needs him, he doesn’t show up. We can win this race.”

I’m tied with Marco Rubio 45-45. Floridians see him for who he is: a career politician and a weak leader. When Florida needs him, he doesn’t show up. We can win this race. https://t.co/WhWT489LmE — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 8, 2022

Here’s what others are saying…

Raise your hand if you'd be PROUD to support Val Demings over Marco Rubio? ?? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 8, 2022

I’m speaking it into existence. Marco will lose his Senate seat to Val Demings. — Annitra Johnson (@johnson_annitra) August 7, 2022

Simply put, I cannot wait to cast my vote for @valdemings. My family and friends will be doing so as well. My history with Marco Rubio is well documented. I look forward to sending Marco back to Miami permanently. https://t.co/7lya8MjNgt — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 8, 2022

I find it shocking that they’re tied at 45%. Rubio’s number should definitely be much lower — Jodie💙🌊 (@JodieHMoss) August 8, 2022

Val Demings is trending because Floridians are going to help her defeat Marco Rubio this November. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 8, 2022

Amen

Praise the Lord for a Rubio loss. I will try to find a Bible verse for that. — Bryan Johnsen (@bryan_johnsen) August 8, 2022

Marco Rubio has the worst vote attendance record of any Florida senator in nearly 50 years. — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) August 7, 2022

Not shocking to me! She’s the best one for the job!!! — cherdebear 🌻 (@chenereewa) August 7, 2022

Marco Rubio needs to be shown the door by Val Demmings… then he can post Bible clippings from retirement. — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) August 9, 2022

Replacing Marco Rubio with Val Demings is going to be an upgrade for the ages — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 7, 2022

While you’re here, re-live that moment when Demings told Jim Jordan to STFU after he tried interrupting her during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a hate crimes bill last year…

It's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it's politically convenient to do so, but not when police officers who protect us every day here at the Capitol were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie. @HouseJudiciary pic.twitter.com/x9i9LO5AAi — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 20, 2021

Related: Val Demings handles Jim Jordan like a boss after he interrupts her