Val Demings handles Jim Jordan like a boss after he interrupts her

Rep. Val Demings of Florida was not having any of Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio’s rudeness when he tried interrupting her during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a new hate crimes bill yesterday.

The Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act seeks to provide incentives for reporting hate crimes, boost funding to state-run hate crime hotlines, and increase penalties for people convicted under current hate crime statutes.

Demings, the former Chief of the Orlando Police Department, was in the middle of criticizing what she called a “completely irrelevant” amendment Republicans tried to sneak in to prevent defunding of police departments.

“I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years,” the congresswoman said. “It is a tough job, and good police officers deserve your support. You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so.”

That’s when Jordan interrupted her, prompting Demings to slam her hand down on the table.

“I have the floor, Mr. Jordan,” she scolded. “What? Did I strike a nerve?”

But she wasn’t finished yet.

“Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilized as pawns, and you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves,” she added.

It's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it's politically convenient to do so, but not when police officers who protect us every day here at the Capitol were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie. @HouseJudiciary pic.twitter.com/x9i9LO5AAi — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 20, 2021

Last week, Jordan got into a similar screaming match with Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Rep. Maxine Waters of California during a hearing about the coronavirus with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Jordan ignored objections from Clyburn by continuing to shout rude questions at Fauci when it wasn’t his turn to speak, prompting Waters to step in and tell him to “shut your mouth.”

Perhaps Jordan should focus on that college wrestling/gay sex abuse scandal of his rather than constantly disrespecting his Black colleagues. Just a thought.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.