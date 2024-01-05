Val Demings keeps teasing another run for office & the homophobes better watch out

Since leaving office one year ago, Val Demings has been busy traversing the country, giving speeches on democracy, working closely with the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center, and launching a PAC.

And, of course, being asked the same question by different people literally everywhere she goes: Will she run for public office again? 🤞🤞🤞

The former congresswoman, who served as the U.S. representative from Florida’s 10th congressional district from 2017 to 2023, challenged Marco Rubio for his Senate seat in 2022. He ultimately ended up beating her, but she gave the gay-hating incumbent a serious run for his money.

Demings outraised Little Marco by tens of millions of dollars, pulling in nearly $80 million in fundraising dollars compared to his nearly $50 million. And while she ultimately didn’t defeat him at the ballot box, she did win over 3 million votes, despite his vile racist attacks against her.

This week, Demings gave a talk at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service and was once again asked by a member of the audience whether she’s considering another run for office.

She replied, well, like a person who is considering another run for office. She would neither confirm nor deny.

“I get that question every day. And it’s a very humbling experience,” Demings said. “I don’t know. I don’t know if I’ll ever run for public office again. You know, I am a woman of faith. And, I really do believe that wherever I am most needed, that’s where I hope to be.”

She added, “Look, I’m not giving up on Florida. No, I don’t like the position that we’re in right now. But, I do believe that Florida is still a state that’s worth fighting for.”

Clearly, 66-year-old Demings still has a lot of ideas and a lot of hope for her state, which has become an epicenter for anti-LGBTQ+ hate over the past few years thanks to Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis. And with the Florida governorship back up for grabs in 2026, when DeSantis’ term of terror finally ends, the timing for a political comeback feels ripe.

Her Twitter X page certainly reads like a politician running for office. Or, at the very least, like a former politician who wants people to remember what she stands for should she decide to run again in the future.

It is my pleasure to wish you a Happy New Year. Yes, we have much work to do, but WE were created to meet this moment and this time. Let’s work hard to make 2024 the year of "We The People." pic.twitter.com/28D2WmftFP — Val Demings (@valdemings) January 1, 2024

My father picked oranges. My mother cleaned houses. We didn't have much but we had access to the American dream. I want American workers, regardless of the job they do, to have that same chance. — Val Demings (@valdemings) November 18, 2023

We should be coming together as Americans to tackle our challenges. I truly believe that we can. — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 23, 2023

America, we have a choice: a future where every person has a chance to succeed, or a future where the rich get richer and everyone else is left behind. — Val Demings (@valdemings) January 3, 2024

I lived the American Dream and I want today's children to live it also. We are not at the mercy of of those who would wish to destroy us. We can overcome every one of our challenges. — Val Demings (@valdemings) October 30, 2023

Throughout her tenure in office, Demings was a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate.

In 2020, she introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to end the discriminatory ban against LGBTQ blood donors, calling the practice “archaic.”

In 2019, she co-sponsored the Equality Act, saying in a tweet, “Our past is so ugly in this area. We should all be trying to make it right. The #EqualityAct will protect #LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing, employment, education, and more.”

And in 2018, she gave a truly inspiring speech at the HRC’s annual Time to Thrive Youth Conference, where she took the room to church as she spoke about the importance of celebrating our authentic selves.

Whether Demings decides to run for office again or not, one thing we know for certain: She’ll always have our back!