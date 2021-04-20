Victory! Gay teen suspended over painted nails just defeated his school

Welcome news out of Clyde, Texas: Trevor Wilkinson, a gay teenager suspended from school for wearing nail polish, has convinced the local school board to introduce and accept a gender-neutral dress code.

The Clyde School Board voted Monday (April 19) to accept the new, gender-neutral language in the student handbook. The same standards now apply to students of all genders.

“It is with great honor that I am pleased to announce that Clyde High School’s dress code is officially gender-neutral forever,” Wilkinson told local TV station KTXS. “I’m at a loss of words for the joy I am feeling on this special day. I am so blessed by the support, love, and help I have received through this experience.”

Related: Thousands support Texas gay teen suspended from school for wearing nail polish

Wilkinson made headlines last year after he received a suspension for wearing nail polish to school. At the time, administrators said that he violated the school’s dress code, which barred males from wearing make-up or nail polish. Wilkinson took his case to the school board where he slammed the school district for gender discrimination, and an online petition to have his suspension overturned netted hundreds of thousands of signatures. Despite the public outcry and Wilkinson’s appeals to the school board in December, the school ordered him to in-school suspension. At that time, his school principal also vowed that there would be no changes made to the school dress code. Wilkinson further alleged that the suspension was actually a result of thinly-veiled homophobia, as he identifies as gay.

Here’s hoping he enjoys the rest of the year back among his fellow students.