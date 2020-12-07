Thousands support Texas gay teen suspended from school for wearing nail polish

View this post on Instagram
Over 66,000 people have signed an electronic petition in support of a 17-year-old, gay student suspended from his school for wearing nail polish.
Trevor Wilkinson attends Clyde High School, near Abilene, in Texas. He says when he returned from Thanksgiving last Monday, he was called aside by a teacher. He was given an in-school suspension (ISS) and told his nail polish violated the school’s dress code for male students.
The school handbook states boys cannot wear make-up or nail polish. However, Wilkinson, and many others, say this is discriminatory and sexist as it does not apply to female students.
“Imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss for it. and the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas🤠” Wilkinson said in a tweet that day.
Related: The world does not need more “manly men”
On Thursday, Wilkinson was informed by his Principal and Vice-Principal that he could choose to take classes remotely until January, go home and remove his nail polish, or keep the nail polish and remain suspended. He said he was choosing to keep his nail polish.
Wilkinson told KRBC-TV: “Ever since I came out I have been having more issues at Clyde than what I normally would. I really wasn’t surprised that this was a thing. Clyde is very traditional.”
Following his meeting with the Principal, Wilkinson launched a petition urging the school to change its policy. He is being supported by a local LGBTQ advocacy group, Abiline Pride Alliance, among others.
On the petition, Wilkinson said, “I am a gay male and I’m beyond proud. This is unjust and not okay. Help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay. I am a human. I am valid. I should not get in trouble for having my nails done. Sign and share this so people like me don’t have to ever deal with this again. It’s time for a change and that time is now.”
At the time of writing, over 66,000 have signed the petition.
On social media, Wilkinson is getting some high-profile support. Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk tweeted, “Try maybe focusing on these kids education instead of their nails @clydecisd. I stand with you @trevvowilkinson … as I type this with painted nails Nail polish”
Try maybe focusing on these kids education instead of their nails @clydecisd. I stand with you @trevvowilkinson… as I type this with painted nails 💅 https://t.co/KOPVtiCbZj
— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) December 5, 2020
The school has issued a statement saying it does not normally change its dress code policy in the middle of a school year.
“The District conducts a diligent and thoughtful review of the dress code on an annual basis,’ it said.
“That review process results in the development of a final dress code that is consistently implemented and enforced during the next school year.
“Parents and students are provided a copy of the dress code prior to the start of each new school year.
“Questions or concerns with the dress code are reviewed individually, and the District cannot share any information regarding a specific student.
“The District appreciates the feedback and input on this issue received from members of the community, and will take this into consideration when it conducts its annual review later this school year.”
Related: Gay guy unleashes epic breakdown of racism, homophobia and Trump in his Texas town
Wilkinson has been overwhelmed by the support he has received. Besides people signing the petition, others have directly contacted the school to complain about Wilkinson’s suspension.
Again, thank you ALL for your support and i’m so happy that WE can all come together and make a much needed change not only in Texas, but everywhere!!! Y’all are amazing!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5loe1irQp
— trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) December 6, 2020
On Instagram, he wrote: “Thank you everyone for your support. I cannot express that enough and I could not have gotten this far without you guys! I know a lot of you have called and emailed my school board – flooding their voicemails and inboxes.
“Thank you for standing alongside me to create change so that students like me can express ourselves in authentic ways in school and focus on our studies rather. As well as ending the gender norms that society has oppressed on us.
“Please continue to call and email but for those of you who want to challenge dangerous gender stereotypes you can join me in painting your nails and rocking them all over Texas and the country. Paint your nails and put #TeamTrevor !!”
11 Comments
Roy Ajax
He knew what the dress code was, whydidn’t he petition for it to be changed before he broke the rules? Everyone wants a big dramatic event.. is he really going to ruin his school year for painted nails? I wonder what his parents think.
Cam
What a shock, this week’s screename for the same old right wing troll ALWAYS defends the people attacking LGBTQ people.
cc423
People like you are the reason these bullies continue to operate unabated. People like you are the reason gay kids kill themselves at an alarming rate. People like you are the reason we continue to fight people like you.
Roy Ajax
cc423
Here’s the thing, rules are put in place for a reason, which is to try and keep order in the school. The parents and students are made aware of the dress code before the school year starts, so he knew this was against the rules. The school has a process to change the rules, but they don’t do it mid-way through the school year. All this kid had to do was petittion for a change for next year, but instead he made it all about himself and made a much bigger deal than it actually is. If you read the mission statement of the petition, it’s all about “me me me me me”. He wanted the trouble.
Kieru
The freedoms you enjoy today as a member of the LGBTQ+ community were achieved not through patient petitioning, but through ‘dramatic events’ designed to shine a light so brightly on inequality that it could no longer be ignored. Legislative enactments came after.
You are concerned that this boy is ruining his school year over the choice to wear nail polish. Shouldn’t you be more concerned that persons in authority are willing to ruin his school year because of something so inconsequential as the choice to paint ones nails?
You are, quite literally, blaming the victim here. He is a minor, he has no authority, no voice to affect change other than his willingness to violate unjust rules. And you’re here arguing that because the rule exists it should be followed…
Under that same logic any gay person persecuted under sodomy laws was rightfully charged. A black person drinking from a ‘whites only’ fountain was the true criminal, not the law itself. And a Jewish person hiding from Nazis during the holocaust was a criminal. Because you know… a rule existed.
Roy Ajax
Kieru
This isn’t a war crime, it’s a school dress code violation. No one is stopping him from wearing nail polish outside of school. The school stated there is a process to go through to change the rules at school that he should’ve just followed.
Cam
@Roy Ajax
How cute, you stated that the rules are there for a reason, but funny how you couldn’t articulate what exact reason there was to suspend a student for doing something that many others are allowed to do.
We get it troll, the LGBTQ people are ALWAYS in the wrong and the bigots are always right in your world.
You’re boring.
Roy Ajax
Cam
Maybe you didn’t go to high school so let me explain. Schools have rules that are based on community and school board standards. This is done to try and keep order within the school, and try to maintain an environment condusive to studying for the students. To answer your question, the “exact reason there was to suspend a student for doing something that many others are allowed to do” is that he knowingly broke the rule against boys wearing nail polish. Rules aren’t always fair, the girls are allowed to wear nail polish, the boys are not. If he really wanted to change this, he could petition the school, have the rule changed, and then happily wear colored nails.
canadiankid
@Roy Ajax you said “Schools have rules that are based on community and school board standards. This is done to try and keep order within the school, and try to maintain an environment condusive to studying for the students.”
How does a boy wearing nail polish affect any of those things? You misspelled conducive too.
Cam
Two problems, if they allow women to wear polish they can sue for gender discrimination. And If school officials attempt to punish students who exercise their expressive rights by wearing buttons, writing on fingernails, or protest messages on shirts, etc., they could find themselves slapped with protected-speech or petition action lawsuits.
[email protected]
Go! I’m behind you 100%. This school has no right to tell you how to dress. Period. Xx