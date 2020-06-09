WATCH: Gay guy unleashes epic breakdown of racism, homophobia and Trump in his Texas town

In a video that’s quickly racking up views, Texas resident Andrew Joseph Duffer unpacks exactly why it’s racist and homophobic to support Donald Trump.

He also offers astute (not to mention entertaining) analysis on the ways that bigotry present in his conservative community, in both large ways and small.

The video, titled Five minutes of hot tea!!, delivers exactly as promises.

Watch below, and have a rag handy to clean up the Earl Grey that’s about to be all over your shoes: