Gay high schooler suspended for nail polish tears into local school board at public hearing

“Why is it against dress code for a man to be comfortable with his masculinity and defy the gender norms society has imposed on us? Why is it harmful for me to wear nail polish? If it’s not harmful for girls to wear it, why is it harmful for males? Having a double standard like this only shows that Clyde doesn’t accept kids for who they are and they shouldn’t be themselves because the very people that are supposed to create a safe environment can’t accept them. It’s not too late to be on the right side of history and I dare ask you guys to join. I understand that you guys have traditional values and I respect that, but to get respect you also have to give it. America is progressing, we’re staying up-to-date with trends, we’re modernizing as a whole and nothing will stop that.”–Openly gay Texas high school student Trevor Wilkinson, to his local school board. Wilkinson was suspended from Clyde High School for wearing nail polish, which violates the school’s dress code for males. He has since launched a public campaign to have the dress code changed, netting more than 350,000 signatures in an online petition.
curiobi
You tell em kid! They are being ridiculous. Nail polish is not harmful to males, society, or anything else, it is a bit of colour on nails! -And to deny you an education over it is the only harmful thing here!
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Wow! I’m sure that ol’ mini-skirt wearing Mrs. Johnson from Harper Valley PTA would have been proud. lol
Cam
And I’m sure that those school board members have no problem with Trump wearing more makeup than Trixie Mattel and a larger wig than Lady Bunny, but THIS kid is going to bring down the school because of some nail polish.
rbernard
I like him – he is feisty and is pushing those bigots into the sunshine where they can be seen….
Jim
Don’t you love bureaucrats (and others) that hide behind procedures, and “the rules”
What cowards.