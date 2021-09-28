‘The View’ trolls audiences by booking Caitlyn Jenner as a guest host and people are not OK with it

Fresh off the heels of her crushing defeat in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Caitlyn Jenner is guest-hosting The View today. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why we can’t have nice things.
The hit morning talk show, is a clear attempt at trolling its own viewers, made the surprise announcement late yesterday, and the response has been, well, shall we have a looksy?
Jesus, why?
So many amazing people in this country and this is who you pick?
— Seeking ? Justice (@combienDUtemps) September 27, 2021
She got 1% of the votes in California’s recall, #TheView and will get 1% of it’s viewing audience if there lucky. I’m out!!
— Ra-Ra 🏳️🌈 (@Raramonty) September 27, 2021
Please stop booking Caitlyn Jenner. I’m begging you.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 28, 2021
I am so sad about this. I just started watching again but I have zero interest in this woman’s ideas or thoughts. I will sit out til Thursday. Just an awful choice.
— Kriss (@KMC4wauk) September 27, 2021
Oooh look. It’s Ms “I won’t support trans kids rights but I compete in women’s golf tournaments as a transgender athlete” Republican Caitlyn Jenner. #TheView pic.twitter.com/YBajfpC35i
— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 28, 2021
No, Thank You; I’ll watch anything else other than her interview. Her talking points about trans-youth are a clear present Danger to those who want to be accepted, helped, and heard in our LGBTQIA+ community.
— Mia Mason 🏳️🌈 (@Mia4MD) September 28, 2021
You may have found someone even less qualified than @MeghanMcCain. That’s impressive
— Geoff (get vaccinated!) Nesnow (@DonotInnovate) September 27, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner listening to Sara talk about people other than herself. #TheView pic.twitter.com/XXUCc1rLGV
— This Girl (@heykvb) September 28, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner, is hosting #TheView
I put that on the list of shit I won’t be watching today. What y’all want from the store though, while I’m out?
— J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 28, 2021
Why why why why why why why..just why??!!
— nochaser (@letusunitenow) September 27, 2021
This morning, Jenner, who hates homeless people, appeared on the show, where she quickly butted heads with the other co-hosts.
During a discussion about whether the current GOP can attract millennial and Gen Z voters, Jenner, who doesn’t believe trans athletes should be allowed to compete in sports, argued that young Americans “want a Republican party that is more inclusive to other people.”
“There’s gotta be a next generation, and I think they’re out there. And I’m hopeful that they’re out there,” she said, adding that, “The media is against [Republicans]. They won’t give the Republicans a fair break.”
That’s when Sunny Hostin interjected: “With Trump as the head of the Republican Party, I think that’s kinda difficult.”
Jenner, who blames the sun for global warming, admitted Trump had “messaging issues”, to which Hostin replied, “He had a big insurrection issue, and a couple of impeachment issues as well.”
Later, Jenner said that she would 100% consider running for office again, saying, “Would I run again? Yes! It really opened my eyes to political life. It opened my eyes.”
Unfortunately, her mind remains closed.
.@Caitlyn_Jenner calls her run for California governor "one of the most rewarding experiences" and says she would run again after the recall failed: "I want to stay involved."
"The Republican Party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change." pic.twitter.com/dRfxBG7nZn
— The View (@TheView) September 28, 2021
Chrisk
I loved this country but never bothered to vote and was so bothered by kids in cages but align myself with the very people that put them there.
It was such a rewarding part of your life yet you spent most of it in Australia over some coin. Yeah, right bitch.
Mr. Stadnick
The View has finally made it clear that it is one of the worst pieces of television. Whoopie and Joy must really need the money to be doing this crap.