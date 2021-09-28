‘The View’ trolls audiences by booking Caitlyn Jenner as a guest host and people are not OK with it

Fresh off the heels of her crushing defeat in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Caitlyn Jenner is guest-hosting The View today. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why we can’t have nice things.

The hit morning talk show, is a clear attempt at trolling its own viewers, made the surprise announcement late yesterday, and the response has been, well, shall we have a looksy?

Jesus, why? So many amazing people in this country and this is who you pick? — Seeking ? Justice (@combienDUtemps) September 27, 2021

She got 1% of the votes in California’s recall, #TheView and will get 1% of it’s viewing audience if there lucky. I’m out!! — Ra-Ra 🏳️‍🌈 (@Raramonty) September 27, 2021

Please stop booking Caitlyn Jenner. I’m begging you. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 28, 2021

I am so sad about this. I just started watching again but I have zero interest in this woman’s ideas or thoughts. I will sit out til Thursday. Just an awful choice. — Kriss (@KMC4wauk) September 27, 2021

Oooh look. It’s Ms “I won’t support trans kids rights but I compete in women’s golf tournaments as a transgender athlete” Republican Caitlyn Jenner. #TheView pic.twitter.com/YBajfpC35i — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 28, 2021

No, Thank You; I’ll watch anything else other than her interview. Her talking points about trans-youth are a clear present Danger to those who want to be accepted, helped, and heard in our LGBTQIA+ community. — Mia Mason 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mia4MD) September 28, 2021

You may have found someone even less qualified than @MeghanMcCain. That’s impressive — Geoff (get vaccinated!) Nesnow (@DonotInnovate) September 27, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner listening to Sara talk about people other than herself. #TheView pic.twitter.com/XXUCc1rLGV — This Girl (@heykvb) September 28, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner, is hosting #TheView I put that on the list of shit I won’t be watching today. What y’all want from the store though, while I’m out? — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 28, 2021

Why why why why why why why..just why??!! — nochaser (@letusunitenow) September 27, 2021

This morning, Jenner, who hates homeless people, appeared on the show, where she quickly butted heads with the other co-hosts.

During a discussion about whether the current GOP can attract millennial and Gen Z voters, Jenner, who doesn’t believe trans athletes should be allowed to compete in sports, argued that young Americans “want a Republican party that is more inclusive to other people.”

“There’s gotta be a next generation, and I think they’re out there. And I’m hopeful that they’re out there,” she said, adding that, “The media is against [Republicans]. They won’t give the Republicans a fair break.”

That’s when Sunny Hostin interjected: “With Trump as the head of the Republican Party, I think that’s kinda difficult.”

Jenner, who blames the sun for global warming, admitted Trump had “messaging issues”, to which Hostin replied, “He had a big insurrection issue, and a couple of impeachment issues as well.”

Later, Jenner said that she would 100% consider running for office again, saying, “Would I run again? Yes! It really opened my eyes to political life. It opened my eyes.”

Unfortunately, her mind remains closed.

.@Caitlyn_Jenner calls her run for California governor "one of the most rewarding experiences" and says she would run again after the recall failed: "I want to stay involved." "The Republican Party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change." pic.twitter.com/dRfxBG7nZn — The View (@TheView) September 28, 2021

