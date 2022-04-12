WATCH: Baseball player’s butt steals the show and the Internet can’t get enough

It’s a well-documented fact that baseball pants are ideal for showing off a player’s assets, but it’s rare to see those assets perform at the very highest level of athletic achievement.
In a clip from a recent Oakland A’s vs. Tampa Bay Rays game, player Sean Murphy showcases this assleticism at its finest.
Murphy was up to bat, and when a pitch veered more than a little off target, he popped out his derrière with surgical precision to collide with the ball and score a free base.
Here it is in slow motion:
— ? (@PadresGeekster) April 11, 2022
After captivating Twitter’s attention and racking up hundreds of thousands of likes, the clip continued to live on with some creative edits:
I hate myself so much for laughing at this as hard as I did.
— Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 12, 2022
Felt like something was missing pic.twitter.com/U8riuHnYoq
— Karaoke Khonshu (@StevSkabino) April 12, 2022
One entranced viewer even felt called to write a poem about it:
I wrote a poem about this pitch called 99mph Assball ⚾🥵 pic.twitter.com/tu6CDyzAKV
— bradypoems (@bradypoems) April 12, 2022
Nice. pic.twitter.com/accizlhzYl
— Erica Batton (@LadySammych) April 12, 2022
17 Comments
Max
it might have caused a bruise. need to visually inspect to be sure!
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
with your tongue!!!!
bachy
That ass was made to play hardball!
Fahd
Unlike Grayson Allen, Sean Murphy is using his ass for good.
Diplomat
Ah the jiggle, sublime.
SDR94103
I saw that as it happened and I wondered if anybody else noticed! Yeah butt.
johncp56
Yes please !!!!!!!
ericm
Wonder if he can take two balls hitting that ass?
Wheelerman
Whew! I believe it could. I’d love to try!
A main reason I go to our Phillies farm team games is because I sit right where the guys are warming up — and I get to watch their butts stretch and bend!
caliboy17
Someone needs to kiss his booboo. ?
Inspector 57
Really?! You can PURPOSELY get hit by an errant pitch so that you can take a base?! Ay, ay, ay.
BenBenXR
Looks to me like he did try to take advantage of a wild pitch – in a particularly fantastic way – to get on base, but I thinks it’s rare that batters actually try to purposely get hit. Maybe if it was really obviously done the umpire wouldn’t allow it. But I’m no expert on the rules. As a catcher Murphy has a super nice ass – most catchers do. All those years of squatting repeatedly a LOT… pay off with a big muscle butt.
bigdandd
If you people are REALLY into asses and who isn’t, you need to check out these college baseball team players. INCREDIBLE!!
Kevan1
Edible and f-ck able.
johncp56
Dear good buns!! did not even hurt him the flex of that ass i,m in love with his booty, and he is cute to me
johncp56
