WATCH: Baseball player’s butt steals the show and the Internet can’t get enough

It’s a well-documented fact that baseball pants are ideal for showing off a player’s assets, but it’s rare to see those assets perform at the very highest level of athletic achievement.

In a clip from a recent Oakland A’s vs. Tampa Bay Rays game, player Sean Murphy showcases this assleticism at its finest.

Murphy was up to bat, and when a pitch veered more than a little off target, he popped out his derrière with surgical precision to collide with the ball and score a free base.

Here it is in slow motion:

After captivating Twitter’s attention and racking up hundreds of thousands of likes, the clip continued to live on with some creative edits:

I hate myself so much for laughing at this as hard as I did. — Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 12, 2022

Felt like something was missing pic.twitter.com/U8riuHnYoq — Karaoke Khonshu (@StevSkabino) April 12, 2022

One entranced viewer even felt called to write a poem about it: