WATCH: Closeted footballers, locker room antics and secret affairs

It may be quite a while before you can enter a locker room again, so why not enjoy some dramatic escapism into the world of closeted footballer romance in the meantime?

A new short film series called The Male Gaze: Strikers & Defenders compiles four stories “from Germany, France and the UK that explore how rivalry between teams can spill over into teacher-pupil relationships, high school crushes and brotherly compassion.”

Oh, and lots of on-and-off the field lusting, naturally.

The Male Gaze: Strikers & Defenders is currently available to rent on Amazon, Vimeo and FilmDoo.

Check out the trailer below: