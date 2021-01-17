WATCH: Fans are seriously thirsty for James Marsden

Things start innocently enough as X-Men and Enchanted (not to mention another 75-odd film and TV credits) star James Marsden dives into a batch of thirst tweets.

“James Marsden has the best smile in Hollywood,” Marsden reads in the recently uploaded Buzzfeed video. We’re not sure that quite qualifies as a thirst tweet, but it’s a nice start.

“James Marsden in Enchanted is the only man who deserves rights. He has my heart,” he reads next. OK that’s better, but it’s a quick slope down from here.

Next he reads about fans wanting to lick his face, “sexy injections” (still not sure what that is), bisexual awakenings and being called “daddy.” That all sounds much thirstier.

Watch: