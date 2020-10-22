WATCH: Grindr thinks voting is sexy; we wholeheartedly agree

“Read these lips: Vote,” says Aquaria in Grindr‘s sultry get out the vote video. And it’s really as simple as that.
But if a little sex appeal is what’s needed inspire some more people to tug those levers of democracy, we’re all for it.
Featuring a whole host of queer talent, the video offers some very real reasons to cast a ballot this election, but in a phone sex operator’s tone. What’s not to love?
If you missed our own, arguably more work-friendly call to action, head here.
And if you need specific info on how to cast your sexy, sexy ballot, here’s a handy resource.
Watch:
One Comment
Kangol2
Rhyheim and Boomer! Oh wait, what was that video clip about? Oh yes.
VOTE!