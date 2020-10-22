WATCH: Grindr thinks voting is sexy; we wholeheartedly agree

“Read these lips: Vote,” says Aquaria in Grindr‘s sultry get out the vote video. And it’s really as simple as that.

But if a little sex appeal is what’s needed inspire some more people to tug those levers of democracy, we’re all for it.

Featuring a whole host of queer talent, the video offers some very real reasons to cast a ballot this election, but in a phone sex operator’s tone. What’s not to love?

If you missed our own, arguably more work-friendly call to action, head here.

And if you need specific info on how to cast your sexy, sexy ballot, here’s a handy resource.

Watch: