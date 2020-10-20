BenDeLaCreme, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nico Tortorella, Ryan Russell & more get out the VOTE!

Why should you vote this year? Queerty, LGBTQ Nation, & GayCities partnered with 47 queer leaders to talk about why this year’s election is the most important in our lifetime, especially for LGBTQ people. These amazing members of our community are here to give you a nudge, a reminder, or some extra inspiration to make your voices heard.

The video features, in order of appearance: Pidgeon (activist), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Michael Henry (comedian), James Bland (Giants), Samantha Barbera (Beginners), Blossom C. Brown (activist), Max Emerson (writer & director), Bethany C. Myers (The Become Project), Garrett Swann (digital creator), Nick Laughlin (Book of Mormon) & John Riddle (Phantom of the Opera), Gus Lanza (The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special) & BenDelaCreme (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Seth Gottesdiener (The Great American Bike Ride), Paige Turner (Slurp), Gretchen Wylder (These Thems), Scott Evans (actor), Tom Lenk (Room 104), Michael Feldman & Michael Rachlis (Michael and Michael Are Gay), Stephen Guarino (EastSiders), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada’s Drag Race), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Maxwell Poth (Project Contrast), John Halbach & Kit Williamson (EastSiders), Burton B. Buffaloe & Dustin P. Smith, Dom & Nick Spence, Shantell Yasmine Abeydeera (Girls Like Magic) & Stacy Schneiderman, Marta Beatchu (EastSiders), Ronnie Woo (chef), Roberto J. Portales (digital creator), Shaan Dasani (These Thems), Arisce Wanzer (model), Vlada Knowlton (The Most Dangerous Year), Adrian Anchondo (actor), Ryan K. Russel (NFL player), Dan Amboyer (Younger), Kelsey Louie (Gay Men’s Health Crisis), Nelson Moses Lassiter (producer), Eric Cervini (Deviants, The Homosexual vs. The United States of America), Navaris Darson (The Other Two), Tim Murray (comedian), and Ongina (RuPaul’s Drag Race).