WATCH: Janelle Monae dishes on her queerness, and on her new series ‘Homecoming’

Beautiful. Talented. Audacious. Articulate. Sincere. What puny words to describe Janelle Monae.

Monae, of course, is the out-queer musician behind the albums Dirty Computer and The ArchAndroid, which gifted us the awesome tunes “Pynk” and “Make Me Feel,” among others. In addition to her work in music, Monae has also established a successful acting career appearing in films such as Hidden Figures, Harriet and Moonlight.

As if we didn’t have enough reason to love, she’s just taken another huge risk. May 22, Monae takes over for Oscar-winner Julia Roberts in the second season of the Amazon sci-fi series Homecoming. Season 2 revolves around Monae’s character awakening with no memory. Her quest to discover her identity leads her to the Geist Group, a mysterious corporation that has created a drug that can erase memory. Oscar-winner Chris Cooper, Hong Chou, Stephan James and Joan Cusack also star.

We snagged facetime with Monae to talk about her latest acting venture and life as an out celebrity. Homecoming returns to Amazon streaming May 22.