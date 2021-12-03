WATCH: Kathy Griffin stopped by ‘The View’ and did not hold back

Comedian and longtime LGBTQ ally Kathy Griffin sat down with the hosts of The View Thursday and addressed some sobering topics ranging from surviving lung cancer, addiction, and suicidal thoughts. And of course the backlash to that Trump head photo.

As Whoopie Goldberg aptly puts it, she’s had “a hell of a couple years.”

Griffin is still standing, though, and still making us laugh. She’s even joined on to HBO Max’s Search Pary as a season 5 costar — we’ll definitely be looking out for that when the show picks back up in January.

Watch: