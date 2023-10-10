Watch Kimberly Guilfoyle’s eyes glaze over as Ric Grenell bitches about publicly-funded art displays

Donald Trump‘s former Acting Director of National Intelligence and MAGA queen Richard Grenell went on Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s rage-fueled Rumble show yesterday to weigh in on the race for House speaker discuss the hostage crisis in Israel speak about the war in Ukraine rail against U.S. taxpayer-funded art displays around the world.

That’s right, Grenell went on Guilfoyle’s show yesterday to complain about Art in Embassies, a program that promotes cultural diplomacy through art exhibitions and permanent collections showcased in over than 200 U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide.

The program, which was established by President Kennedy in 1963 and is funded by the U.S. State Department, recently celebrated 60 years of supporting artists, including countless LGBTQ+ artists, and bringing beauty to ambassador residences, embassies, and consulates the world over.

But Grenell, who once famously (and falsely) called Trump “the most pro-gay president in American history”, it’s time to put the kabosh on the embassy program.

“This Art in Embassies program is the most elitist program that has ever been invented,” he bitched to Guilfoyle, claiming the whole thing is just an excuse for a bunch of rich people to avoid paying insurance for their private art collections.

“It’s a scam,” Guilfoyle replied, disinterestedly.

Grenell then proceeded to go on an incoherent rant about, well, we’re not entirely sure what.

“We keep funding these programs like it’s–and, you know–they have all these fancy people calling it, ‘Oh, it’s soft power!’–and it’s like–you know what soft power is? The State Department should sponsor an MMA event! With 25,000 people who never have access to diplomats or the U.S. government or policies! And we can show them that our policies are for everyone. For working class. For immigrants. This is the type of diversity, equity, and inclusion we should be doing. Not Art in Embassies program!”

All the while, a bored-looking Guilfoyle stared blankly into the camera, blinking along but saying nothing, while Grenell continued to spin his word salad.

Watch. Or don’t.

FULL interview ?? https://t.co/7Us989CTox pic.twitter.com/8xBWgW5xFo — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 9, 2023

57-year-old Grenell served as Donald Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence for three months in 2020. Prior to that, he held various odd jobs in government and for Republican candidates and politicians, and worked as a Fox News contributor.

Since then, he has taken a role as the ex-president’s personal “envoy ambassador”, and in November 2021, traveled to the Kosovo-Serbia border on the ex-president’s behalf to meet with leaders and engage in peace talks in an apparent violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits unauthorized American citizens from attempting to intervene or negotiate with foreign governments that are having disputes or controversies with the United States.