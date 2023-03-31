WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ movie trailers that dropped in March 2023

Image Credit: Breaking Glass Pictures

We don’t know about you, but now that spring is here, we’re looking ahead to sunnier days. But before we say goodbye to March entirely, let’s take a look back at all the great, gay movie trailers that dropped over the past few weeks.

Throughout the month, we saw new previews for all sorts of exciting, up-and-coming, queer entertainment—everything from an exploration of a queer icon’s complicated legacy to a very gay horror-comedy to a touching documentary that gives us a look into not-to-distant LGBTQ+ history.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout March, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

100 Years Of Men In Love: The Accidental Collection

After happening upon a vintage photographs of what looked like two men in love—from a time when same-sex relationships were likely deemed illegal—a couple began collecting more and more images just like it. Their story, and the stories of many of these photos, come to life in this touching glimpse back into gay history.

Streaming now via Here TV.

The Tutor

Stranger Things‘ star Noah Schnapp turned our world Upside Down when he came out earlier this year. Now the actor’s got his first major lead role as an adult in the thriller The Tutor, playing a young student from an extremely wealthy family who’s maybe just a little too obsessed with his hunky teacher (Garrett Hedlund).

Now playing in select theaters.

Like Me

From Israeli filmmaker Eyal Kantor, Like Me is a gay coming-of-age story both familiar and new, following a young man’s journey to finding himself. Kicked out of home by a disapproving father, wannabe actor Tom (Yoav Keren) falls under the spell of an older photographer who wants him as a muse—and maybe something more.

Now available on digital/VOD via AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu.

Summoning Sylvia

A gay bachelor party weekend at a spooky old estate goes all sorts of wrong when the guys hold a seance, awakening a vengeful spirit named Sylvia. But, honestly? Sylvia’s kind of serving! This inventive horror-comedy features a great cast including Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, and Tony-nominated actress Veanne Cox.

Now playing in select theaters and heading to digital/VOD platforms on April 7.

The Doom Generation

Since the late ’80s, Gregg Araki has been making some of the most transgressive films of his (or any) generation. Now his darkly comedic thriller The Doom Generation is being re-released—nearly 30 years later—in an exciting director’s cut, proving why he’s one of the most groundbreaking voices in queer cinema.

The Doom Generation will screen in NYC on April 6 as part of Newfest’s Queering The Canon series, followed by additional theatrical engagements across the country.

Little Richard: I Am Everything

One of the most buzzed about titles out of Sundance this year, I Am Everything takes a look at the trailblazing life and career of Little Richard, a Black, queer artist who shifted the course of music and pop culture forever. Lisa Cortés’ barn-burning doc gets into it all: The hits, the drama, the controversies, and the legacy of an icon.

After a special one-night-only theatrical presentation on April 11, the doc will open wider and receive a digital release on April 21.

I’m Not Gay A Musical

In this original indie musical, an MMA fighter haunted by his past relocates to Fire Island to undergo intensive therapy where he happens to find his dream home. The only catch: They won’t sell it to a straight man. So, our protagonist pretends to be gay, and thus begins a journey of reflection, self-discovery, and jazz hands!

Available on digital/VOD platforms beginning April 11.

Shoulder Dance

In this modern spin on a classic bedroom farce, long-time couple Ira (Matt Dallas) and Josh (Taylor Frey) find their lives shaken up when Ira’s former bestie (Rick Cosnett) —who he long harbored an unrequited crush on—shows up at their door, kicking off a wild weekend where “the boundaries of friendship, love, and sex collide.”

After winning the Best LGBTQ Film award at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, more festival dates are expected to be announced soon.