Noah Schnapp just came out as gay in the most laidback way

Rumors have flown about the sexuality of Stranger Things character Will Byers for years, with some reading into queer subtext of the character. That speculation has extended to the character’s actor, Noah Schnapp, for some time.

Schnapp has now put the unnecessary rumors to rest with one incredibly chill video.

According to the audio used, “It was never that serious”:

In the video, he writes, “When I finally told my family and friends I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know.'”

Related: So, does Will Byers finally come out as gay in the ‘Stranger Things’ season finale?

He follows up with the caption, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

With this caption, Schnapp managed to make a statement about his own sexuality and put straight the many fan theories of his character in one go.

Readings on Will Byers’ sexuality have compounding since the latest season was released, as the character finally took a backseat from being the center of the action and got to focus on more emotional storylines, particular surrounding his relationship (and possible crush) with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

While they left the last season on good terms, fans couldn’t help but wonder if something more than a friendship was in the works going into the final season.

Related: It’s October. Shouldn’t we all get a little…stranger?

Schnapp recently spoke to Forbes about what was to come for his character — a statement that’s been given a whole new layer of meaning with his new video.

“I can just tell you that I’m very very excited for what’s to come,” he says. “I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

Schnapp’s story, of course, is just beginning.