We need to talk about Juan Castano, the hunky bad boy from ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

All anyone can talk about is Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in the gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue.

The two gorgeous actors portray Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and Prince Henry (Galitzine) in the Amazon Prime adaptation of the best-selling queer novel by Casey McQuiston, which follows as the bisexual son of the US president gets hot and heavy with the closeted British royal.

And while the film retains the book’s sexual romps – and has helped educate the straights on what positions are possible for two gays – it also deviates from the source material in various ways.

One crucial change from the book is the addition of the character of Miguel Ramos, a news journalist who had a sexual tryst with Alex in the past. Without spoiling anything for those who have yet to watch the soon-to-be modern-day gay classic, Miguel plays a pivotal part in how quickly Alex and Prince Henry’s romance comes to light.

While many find Miguel polarizing, he’s portrayed by queer actor Juan Castano, who is just as pleasing to the eyes as the movie’s main stars.

Besides his handsome looks, the 34-year-old is a talented thespian with an established career in the New York theater.

Born in Colombia, Castano received a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play for Transfers and starred opposite Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o in the bilingual audio play Romeo y Julieta.

Castano also won a Drama Desk Award and had lead roles in Off-Broadway productions of A Parallelogram and The Public Theater’s Oedipus El Rey.

His six-pack abs almost stole the spotlight from his performance as Oedipus in the reimagined Greek tragedy.

In 2019, Castano landed a breakout role in the Renée Zellweger Netflix series What/If.

In the 10-episode soapy thriller, Castano played a gay character and had one of the limited series’ streamiest scenes alongside two male costars.

Watch the sizzling three-way below:

It was while doing press for What/If that the Latin heartthrob also opened up about his own sexuality.

“I would say that for the majority of my life I identified as straight, but as I got older I think my sexual preference has gotten more fluid,” Castano told NewNowNext. “I am, as my friends say, on the spectrum.”

He elaborated how the role in What/If and the other times he’s played gay characters throughout his career helped him understand his sexual fluidity.

“When I first had to kiss another man, it was in a play in New York six or seven years ago, Minotaur,” he told the outlet. “I kissed this guy, and you’re rehearsing over and over, and it didn’t feel that different from kissing a woman. Then on I Am Michael it was the same thing.”

He added: “It feels really nice. I think what’s important is that as long as there is a connection with a human being that feels good it doesn’t make a difference if it’s a man or a woman.”

Some of Castano’s past queer roles include playing Zachary Quinto‘s husband in the 2015 film I Am Michael, and co-starring in the Netflix 2019 reboot of Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City.

In 2022, he also led the ensemble cast of the Tony-winning play The Inheritance during its run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. The Inheritance was written by Matthew Lopez, who also happens to be the director of Red, White & Royal Blue.

So playing Miguel Ramos – no matter how you feel about the character – was a full circle moment for Castano and is sure to open up even more doors. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for this rising queer star in the future.

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and check out more of Juan Castano’s adorable swagger in some of his best pics below: