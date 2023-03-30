Weatherman fired over X-rated photos sees brighter forecast with launch of new subscription service

Erick Adame (Photo: Spectrum NY1)

Grey skies are gonna clear up for Erick Adame.

Back in September, the Emmy-nominated NYC weatherman hit turbulence after losing his job at Spectrum News NY1 when someone sent his boss X-rated videos of him from an adult webcam site.

While Adame disclosed he had been compulsively chatting with other men on these webcams, some of the videos were recorded without his knowledge and sent to his employer and family members.

After revealing he had been terminated, Adame apologized to his colleagues and family for any “embarrassment” he may have caused them, but not for being “sex-positive.”

“I can’t take it back, and I can’t change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those that I care deeply about, as well as my career, as I move forward in life,” he shared. “But let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive—those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

While Adame filed litigation to force the webcam site to get details of the user who copied his images, the responsible parties have yet to be identified.

At the time, he had been hopeful that another station would hire him with his over 15 years of expertise as a meteorologist, but he’s yet to find employment at another outlet.

Adame isn’t letting this unfortunate situation get the best of him and is being proactive by moving forward in an entrepreneurial fashion.

This week the 39-year-old announced the launch of his new fee-based weather subscription service.

“Get an email with the detailed, yet fun, weather forecast the way only Erick Adame can,” he said in the video message. “I hope I can count on your support as I continue to do what I love to do!!”

I’m so excited to announce my very own weather subscription! Get an email with the detailed, yet fun, weather forecast the way only Erick Adame can. I hope I can count on your support as I continue to do what I love to do!! pic.twitter.com/h51avbdpbn — Erick Adame (@ErickAdameOnTV) March 26, 2023

For $5 a month, subscribers will get a detailed weather report sent to their email each morning. The communication will include a video of Adame doing the weather report, a checklist of what you may need throughout the day, and supplemental items including: pollen count, rain chances, and fun weather facts.

Anyone interested can sign up to get Adame’s handsome face in their in box by going to his website EricAdameOnTV.com.

Prior to launching the subscription service, Adame was continuing his passion for bringing the daily forecast to viewers by launching his own show entitled “Weather Talk” on his Instagram page.

Adame had initially taken a break from social media following the news of his termination, but returned in January with the news he had started a new relationship.

“I’m a man who wants to be loved, like anyone else would want,” he captioned a photo alongside his handsome new man. “And I’m lucky enough to have found that in 2022 despite everything else that happened. Love you, stud.”

With a new boyfriend and the launch of his latest endeavor, the future looks bright for Adame!

Check out more clips of Erick Adame serving up all that meteorology goodness below: