“We’re into MEN not sissies!”: This flag for “masculine gays” has everyone rolling their eyes

A tweet featuring an image of a black and white US flag with a thin rainbow stripe running across the middle went viral over the weekend. It was reminiscent of the flag created to celebrate law enforcement which features a thin blue line across the center.
The person (@TennesseeTwunk) who posted it said, “Made this flag in support of the masculine gays like me who are ostracized by the community… We’re into MEN not sissies! #thinrainbowline”
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
We have pixelated the image of the account holder as we’re unsure if it shows the person behind the account or not.
Posted on Friday, by yesterday evening the image has gained 3.2K likes and hundreds of comments.
Justice Horn
Many of those who commented were unimpressed.
Justice Horn, Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, reshared the tweet with a message criticizing it.
“When I was younger, I quit choir because playing football and being masculine presenting helped me survive high school. I have two state rings, but walked away from something I enjoyed. As adults, we shouldn’t continue to uphold homophobia within our own community as gay men,” he said.
In a follow-up tweet, Horn added, “Our community can uphold homophobia that harms our very own community and those coming up in it. I have two state rings, wrestled in college, and play rugby, but none of that makes me more than a man than anyone else—It takes a real man to live unapologetically.”
Others suggested the poster try harder to find a community of like-minded guys. Or find a counselor to talk to.
I think it’s too late for him to find a community. He’s not allowed in any gay communities and hasn’t realized that the straight conservatives will never accept him for being anti-gay. His life is basically over at this point. There’s no real purpose for him anymore.— Ponyboy (@p0nyboyyy) April 14, 2024
You don’t get to preach empowerment and in the same breath put down other people within your “community”.— J (@viewordaa) April 14, 2024
Go be divisive somewhere else . pic.twitter.com/jhPXUD9uKK
I love posts like this cuz it’s an easy guide to who to block— DiscoPup 🏳️🌈 (hey/you) (@richdupler) April 12, 2024
But being masc or fem doesn’t make someone any better or lesser than any other gay man out there. Masculine gays aren’t ostracized by the gay community. Unless they think that makes them more of a “man” than those that aren’t masculine.— Bryan A. Daniel (@bdaniel) April 13, 2024
A few people welcomed the message.
Thank you TennesseeTwunk. Great to know there are other real gay “men” out there. The LGB has been hijacked by “alphabet soup”. pic.twitter.com/BrGwxYCc1O— GW (@GW61048508) April 13, 2024
I agree and i want to join too!#thinrainbowline https://t.co/xoFAMOrCNu— STEVEN 🫐 (@ImBoredUnKnown) April 13, 2024
Some were unsure whether the poster (@tennesseetwunk) was joking.
yeah like i hope youre joking but incase you aren't, laters.— Jack D 🏳️🌈 (@JackDunc1) April 12, 2024
Please tell me this is a joke because this is cringe as fuck— Matt and Brad (@HancckPrkPwrCpl) April 12, 2024
Queerty reached out to @TennesseeTwunk to ask them what he’d meant by the post and the reaction. A few hours later, he deleted the post and appeared to delete his account.
An account with the same name on TikTok, which has 26k followers, has also turned private.
Blue Lives Matter
The original “thin blue line” flag emerged in tandem with the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, which evolved as a rebuttal to the Black Lives Matter movement. In recent years, the flag has gained traction with extremists and critics of racial justice. Several people were observed waving it at the January 6 insurrection. This led to some police chiefs banning officers from wearing similar “thin blue lines” pins or other associated merchandise while on duty.
Related:
This backwards California city just voted to ban Pride flags
The city has been dubbed “Angrytown, USA”.
12 Comments
monty clift
Good for him. Of course, it’s the they/them T creeps that are whining in response.
DrJones
Your anti trans ness isn’t a good look, and that’s not who was criticizing him
abfab
Monty is so far gone that no amount of counseling will correct his damaged life and anti-social troll behaviors and outlook.
CatholicXXX
He got cancelled and deleted his account. lol
abfab
You’re next, church lady.
bachy
Some gay men are uncomfortable with the current feminization of the movement. It’s not as if gay masculinity has been simply deemphasized – it feels as though the tonal direction has swung all the way into hyper-feminization. All this swanning and sashaying in gowns, wigs and makeup, the wholesale appropriation of womanhood and femininity, can feel retrograde – as if we should be desperately trying to appeal to heterosexual men.
The so-called “Rainbow-line flag” may not be the best strategy, but the critique of the current direction is not without some legitimacy.
abfab
It’s nothing new bachy. You people are hyper-focused on it and that’s your problem.
bachy
“You people”? m’kay.
GlobeTrotter
@bachy: I agree. I don’t think people are objecting to fem guys, at least I certainly do not, but rather to the EXCESSIVE over-feminization so prevalent today in gay culture. I’ve talked to newly out gay men who told me they felt they had to ratchet up the feminization because of what they saw on TV or because that’s what was expected of them in the gay scene. So they learned to dangle their wrists, started acting “sassy”, etc., even though that was far from their personality. I used to see this at gay bars all the time – the fake, performative hyper-feminization with the overly bitchy attitude. It was such a turn off that I stopped going to gay bars altogether. Turns out that was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I’m meeting even more guys and hook-ups at non-gay than I did at gay bars/clubs.
Fahd
So little tolerance for the mistakes of youth. Imagine making an impulsive post and people getting worked up and then a blog “reached out” to you, lol. He’s probably going through some things. Leave him alone for now.
wikidBSTN
I think we all need to remember that we are in this together. We are sexual minorities, subject to being mistreated by members of the majority who for some unfathomable reason, see difference as a threat.
So, let’s not attack one another. There are plenty of people out there who want to cause us problems already. We don’t need to add to it.
That being said, the flag maker has a bit of a point. If you are just a naturally masculine kind of guy who happens to be gay, you get tagged with “acting” straight. But the flag maker went too far in calling those who are not like him, “sissies”.
Let’s give it all a rest and just accept that there is a lot of genuine differences amongst us. Just let it be. Be kind to one another. Save the dissing and drama for television.
Froman
Most gay men are masculine and they prefer someone like themselves to partner with not quasi females.