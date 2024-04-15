“We’re into MEN not sissies!”: This flag for “masculine gays” has everyone rolling their eyes

A tweet featuring an image of a black and white US flag with a thin rainbow stripe running across the middle went viral over the weekend. It was reminiscent of the flag created to celebrate law enforcement which features a thin blue line across the center.

The person (@TennesseeTwunk) who posted it said, “Made this flag in support of the masculine gays like me who are ostracized by the community… We’re into MEN not sissies! #thinrainbowline”

We have pixelated the image of the account holder as we’re unsure if it shows the person behind the account or not.

Posted on Friday, by yesterday evening the image has gained 3.2K likes and hundreds of comments.

Justice Horn

Many of those who commented were unimpressed.

Justice Horn, Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, reshared the tweet with a message criticizing it.

“When I was younger, I quit choir because playing football and being masculine presenting helped me survive high school. I have two state rings, but walked away from something I enjoyed. As adults, we shouldn’t continue to uphold homophobia within our own community as gay men,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet, Horn added, “Our community can uphold homophobia that harms our very own community and those coming up in it. I have two state rings, wrestled in college, and play rugby, but none of that makes me more than a man than anyone else—It takes a real man to live unapologetically.”

Others suggested the poster try harder to find a community of like-minded guys. Or find a counselor to talk to.

You don’t get to preach empowerment and in the same breath put down other people within your “community”.

A few people welcomed the message.

Some were unsure whether the poster (@tennesseetwunk) was joking.

Queerty reached out to @TennesseeTwunk to ask them what he’d meant by the post and the reaction. A few hours later, he deleted the post and appeared to delete his account.

An account with the same name on TikTok, which has 26k followers, has also turned private.

Blue Lives Matter

The original “thin blue line” flag emerged in tandem with the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, which evolved as a rebuttal to the Black Lives Matter movement. In recent years, the flag has gained traction with extremists and critics of racial justice. Several people were observed waving it at the January 6 insurrection. This led to some police chiefs banning officers from wearing similar “thin blue lines” pins or other associated merchandise while on duty.