We’re real sure Gucci execs are in crisis mode after MAGA homophobes boycott brand over gay ad

credit: Gucci

A Gucci ad featuring two men kissing has got homophobes’ Kmart panties in a bunch.

Sadly, over the last year, we’ve grown accustomed to right-wing nut jobs blowing a gasket over brands daring to show diversity and inclusivity by marketing to the LGBTQ+ community.

While the lunacy and inane backlash has usually been targeted at brands that cater to the general masses, this time the red hat mobs are waving their pitchforks at one of the world’s most luxurious fashion houses and swearing to never buy another couture item again. As if!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Unlike the haters, the Gucci campaign is all about spreading love and looking fab.

“Togetherness. Envisioned by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, the Gucci Gift campaign spotlights moments spent with loved ones,” Gucci captioned a video showcasing a group of friends celebrating at a holiday party set to queer pop star Sam Smith‘s cover of Donna Summer’s 1977 disco classic “I Feel Love.”

While the inclusion of Smith’s track seemed to go unnoticed, the MAGA meltdown started because Gucci also ran a series of ads featuring several couples making out while decked out in pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Among the lip locks are duos of diverse ethnicities, ages, and genders, with the ad of two guys sucking face being ground zero for the homophobic vitriol.

Almost instantly, a chorus of replies indicating they were going to “unfollow” or had already “unfollowed” littered the comment section.

“Unfollow + Not a client anymore,” wrote one keyboard warrior with delusions of grandeur.

“This is making me turn my wallet back In,” added another with no proof of said wallet.

“not buying anymore,” commented an account without a profile photo and 70 followers.

While it’s unclear how many of the responses were bots and how many were actually the work of real-life human trash, the anti-LGBTQ+ legions were triggered.

Thankfully, their comments were no match for the army of queer and ally fashionistas who replied using our trademark humor and sass.

“Unfollow must be code for ‘broke and will never have it,'” wrote one truthsayer.

“Imagine being into fashion and being homophobic,” added another who read everyone’s mind.

“To ALL the unfollowers : this is not an airport. No need to announce your departure,” a third responded citing a classic retort.

Many others replied by simply noting, “followed.”

Dylan Mulvaney, whose life was upended after she shared a post holding the one can Bud Light made with her likeness on it, added her two cents by commenting with the fire and heart emojis. We stan a classy queen!

While Gucci has not responded to any of the nonsense, their caption of the man-on-man kiss says it all.

“Love, love, love. Celebrating encounters full of emotion with Gucci Gift.”

We’d run out right now and support Gucci too… if we could afford it!