Bud Light’s soaring stock shows right-wing boycott over Dylan Mulvaney was a complete failure

Apparently, everybody is going woke for the holidays!

Anheuser-Busch is now trading at a higher share price than at the height of the Bud Light controversy, meaning the conservative boycott of the iconic brand was a failure.

Shocking!

Back in March, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Dylan Mulvaney for a social media ad campaign that sparked faux outrage across the right. Kid Rock blew up the controversy with an unhinged video, in which he shoots cans of beer cases with a gun.

Soon, seemingly every MAGA grifter was claiming to boycott Bud Light, and urging their sycophants to follow suit.

Country star Travis Tritt vowed to drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, and one conservative influencer even launched his own “Conservative Dad’s ULTRA RIGHT 100% Woke-Free American Beer,” which costs $29.99 for a six-pack.

Not to be outdone, country music act Brent Gilbert also smashed a Bud Light can during a concert… while singing a Queen song in a muscle shirt.

Unsurprisingly, Republican politicians joined the outcry, with Ted Cruz still threatening to probe the Bud Light-Mulvaney partnership.

At the time, Anheuser-Busch buckled to the pressure. The company placed two execs in charge of the controversial campaign on leave, and tried to distance themselves from Mulvaney.

Unsurprisingly, Anheuser-Busch’s capitulation didn’t quell the performative uproar. Right-wing talking heads still raged, and sales slumped.

But like all outrage cycles, the cries over Bud Light ended, too. This week, Kid Rock declared his boycott is officially over.

Not that he ever followed it…

@KidRock nice that you shot up the bud light… but its still in your bar. Haha pic.twitter.com/HvTlrsO0ja — George Shearer (@GeorgeDShearer) June 11, 2023

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company.



It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023

But don’t just take Kid Rock’s word for it: look at the stock price. As of Thursday, Anheuser-Busch stock was up 5.35% year to date.

On social media, many people rightfully noted that buying low on companies that conservatives are attacking might be the next best investment strategy.

Calling Michael Lewis: You have a book to write!

Developing an investment portfolio where I buy the dip on companies that conservatives are attacking and then sell a few months later when they’ve forgotten their outrage campaign pic.twitter.com/dgSUuVHYKB — ? mom said it’s my turn with the lathe of heaven (@youwouldntpost) December 15, 2023

Cultivate a network of brand social media managers, find out ahead of time which brand plans to display some basic human decency, do some insider trading — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) December 15, 2023

this is honestly a potentially reasonable index fund strategy



“wokeness arbitrage” https://t.co/899ppMMRv0 — rat king ? (@MikeIsaac) December 15, 2023

The lgbtq community loves Anacott Steel pic.twitter.com/VPe7uyBcFC — the flake that Eddie Felson gave a Balabushka to (@taxthemothmen) December 15, 2023

This is actually a good investment strategy — Corey Abraham (@coreyabraham91) December 15, 2023

Lmfao actually a brilliant strategy. Those mouth breathers stand for nothing of actual substance, which is why they forget after a month https://t.co/ugY35t7Kbg — O (@Owenjayyy) December 15, 2023

The anti-climactic end of the Bud Light boycott comes just a couple months after the Los Angeles Dodgers proved the same point.

The iconic MLB franchise honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Pride Night, prompting right-wing carnival barkers to declare the team was discriminating against Catholics.

While the Dodgers originally disinvited the Sisters, they corrected course, and honored them as planned. Despite widespread calls for protests, the team sold more than 49,000 tickets to Pride Night.

The Wave ? is ON here at #dodgers pic.twitter.com/BwouS0aAcM — claudia gestro ? (@claudiagestro) June 17, 2023

Some high-profile Republicans tried to distort reality, but failed. The 100-win Dodgers wound up leading MLB in attendance. (They also just signed Shohei Ohtani, the modern Babe Ruth, to an unprecedented $700 million contract.)

Go woke and… make tons of money?!

Republicans are lying and saying Dodgers Stadium was “empty” last night during Pride Night.



Their evidence? Videos and photos taken before the game.



In reality, the game was sold out and photos and videos taken during the game show a packed house. Data shows that the Dodgers… pic.twitter.com/74asegnqqf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2023

Pride Nights were a controversy across baseball last season, with several players voicing their displeasure. But there were also star players who stood up for LGBTQ+ inclusion, such as pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Most fans were firmly on the side of inclusion, too. Blue Jays fans booed anti-LGBTQ+ pitcher Anthony Bass right out of the ballpark, days before he was released.

Despite the noise, MLB enjoyed its biggest growth in three decades, with attendance shooting up 10%.

The NHL can tell a similar story. After a smattering of players refused to wear Pride warmup jerseys last season, the league banned rainbow jerseys and warmup tape.

But the misguided edict was panned, with one player, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott, openly defying the league.

The NHL reneged its policy a few days later.

This Pride season, conservatives tried to bully companies and sports leagues into shunning the LGBTQ+ community. But time and time again, the numbers show the impact is short-lived.

Reactionary decisions almost never look good in hindsight.