What are the sexiest smells? Gays reveal the scents that drive them wild

If you wanna find the man of your dreams, you just need some sense. Sorry, did we say sense? We meant scents.

Gay men discussed the “sexiest smells” in a recent Reddit discussion, naming the olfactory experiences that get their engines revving.

As you might imagine, many of the commenters said they love sniffing musk, both the natural and the sprayed-on varieties.

Here are other smells that get Redditors’ nostrils—and certain other body parts—going into overdrive.

“Natural man smells”

“Natural man smells, pits, crotch.”

“Just-showered smell on a really cold night when you get under the warm covers and it hits you with the body heat.”

“The first guy I spent the night with, I woke up with my face in his left armpit, and I’ve kind of imprinted on that. Clean but not recently showered man musk, omg.”

“That lovely halfway point when the deodorant is wearing off, and the musk is creeping into it.”

“Natural crotch and armpits are the best. I agree with the musk part that everyone mentions.”

“Some people seem to think that all body smells are body odor. Kind of annoying. Not bathing for days, that’s odor. Someone after a long day (not including sweating all day in heat) when they showered that morning, that is scent, and I find it hot.”

“Scent is sexy. Odors are not. I like balls and taint after a long day. To each their own, though.”

“Male pheromones.”

Cologne

“Freshly showered with a hint of cologne.”

“Tom Ford Ombre Leather. I cannot stand it on the card, and it smells lousy in me, but I once met a guy who was wearing it, and holy sh*t, I ate him up.”

“[Le Labo] Santal 33!”

“I don’t care for cologne you can smell across the room. But if a guy has a nice scent applied that is kinda like cologne, but you can’t smell it until you’re very close to him… that’s hot to me. Sure, we all have our natural scents, but when it’s that understated, and you can’t notice it until you’re practically being intimate in some way, it’s a scent placed there only for you. I like that.”

“This! I hate strong colognes. But an enticing scent when you’re nearby, oooh!”

“There is one scent that will immediately turn me on and its Curve. My first boyfriend wore it, and it turns me on every time. There are other scents as well, but that is the one that will capture me.”

Other aromas

“Sometimes the right incense, so long as it’s not too overpowering, can really set a sexy mood.”

“I honestly find the smell of cigarettes sexy in small doses.”

“Pizza, and chocolate chip cookies, of course.”

“Clean, fresh linen.”

“The beach, citrus blossoms over my cup of coffee and joint. It is the only way I can deal with Florida. Sweat on clean skin. Pumpkins. Lavender. Basil. Good street food. Freshly-detailed car, or a new car.”

“Beer, cigarettes, chainsaw exhaust, rusted machinery, hay, balls.”