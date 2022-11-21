Woman’s mind absolutely blown after learning straight men sometimes have gay sex

A female New York Post columnist has just discovered that some straight-identifying guys occasionally sleep with dudes and she… is… gobsmacked — for realz.

Columnist Jana Hocking said she made this Columbus-like discovery when drinking red wine with “my favorite gay husband aka ‘gusband.’”

“He revealed that he’s currently sleeping with a straight guy. Umm … excuse me what?” she wrote.

“When I asked if there were many ‘straight‘ men on Scruff, he said ‘Oh yes, heaps!‘” she continued. “I ventured further and asked how many ‘straight’ guys he’s slept with and after a little pondering he said, ‘Oh about ten.‘”

“T-E-N!”

Gurrrrrl.

We don’t mean to mock her, because her column actually supports people looking to expand their sexual horizons, but her discovery can only be news to the most sheltered of heteros.

Numerous TV shows and films depict straight-identified guys who end up sleeping with gay dudes. Plus, it also happens in colleges ALL. THE. DANG. TIME — ever heard of “gay until graduation”?

Heck, a male therapist even once told me, “If it wasn’t for straight guys, I’d never get laid.” (True story!)

Hocking’s “gusband” revealed to her that most of the str8 bros he slept with “had wives or girlfriends, but they were just super curious.”

“I decided to delve deeper and asked more gay friends if this was common practice and it was a 100 percent YES!” she continues. “One gay friend even revealed he loves the chase when it comes to hooking up with a straight guy. Almost like it’s a fun game to play. Huh!”

Can it be possible that any woman who has a “gusband” and other gay pals to consult for her article-writing sincerely didn’t know that straight-hunting is basically a gay sport?

It certainly isn’t new: Countless gaybies and lovers of emotionally unavailable men have been doing it for literal centuries.

Getting “str8” husbands to cheat on their wives is so popular in the gay imagination that it’s even its own sub-genre of gay adult film, hence the oft-uttered protest, “Whoa, dude… I’m not gay, bro!”

Sure you aren’t, Straighty McBroJob.

Hocking goes on to reject sexuality labels and to tell how she once made an ex drink two tequila shots before getting him to admit to her that he had some gay feelings after she discovered him sharing “some very flirty messages with another guy.”

That’s great — especially for heteros who have never considered that closet bisexuality exists — but Hocking is waaaaay late to the party. Mainstream sociologists have been all over this very topic for, like, a decade.

In fact, they’ve even coined numerous terms for straight guys who occasionally get it on with dudes: there are “androphiles,” so-called “alt-right” gay men who dislike stereotypically gay things (like shopping); “g0ys” for misogynist homosexuals who fear anal sex; “mostly straight” men who we might otherwise call “heteroflexible”; and the straight guys sometimes who want to enjoy gay sex but avoid the social stigma by calling it “buddy baiting,” “buddy sex,” or “just helping out a friend.”

Yes… a “friend.”

Some of these men want homosexual affection without being judged or some gay play that doesn’t threaten their heterosexual identities. Others may want a certain kind of sexual gratification from guys that they can’t get from ladypals.

Perhaps Hocking would be interested to know that in 2018, a researcher asked 14,630 college students from 22 different U.S. colleges about their recent hookup experiences: 5% of the experiences were with a member of the same-sex, and of those students, 12% of the men identified as heterosexual.

The heteroflexible hookups in that study fell into one of six categories: either the people had genuine gay/bi attraction, were drunk and curious, weren’t actually that into gay sex once they tried it, dabbled in “performative bisexuality” just to get a little social attention, or wanted to be gayer but felt held back by their conservative and religious guilt.

Either way, sounds like Hocking has a lot to learn about gay hooking up. Just wait until she learns about poppers — oh my!