Wow, Madison Cawthorn seems really triggered by Disney’s new diversity and inclusion staff training

The Walt Disney Corporation recently launched a new diversity and inclusion program that teaches its employees about things like systemic racism, transphobia, white privilege, and unconscious bias, and nobody is more upset about it than Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast took to Twitter to voice his outrage over the whole thing.

“These documents should concern everyone,” he tweeted. “America is not a racist country. The only racists are the people at @Disney who are directing white employees to ‘not question or debate anything they are told by Black people.’ The woke anti-racists are the real racists.”

These documents should concern everyone. America is not a racist country. The only racists are the people at @Disney who are directing white employees to “not question or debate anything they are told by Black people.” The woke anti-racists are the real racists. https://t.co/mMlmPBPh1y — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 10, 2021

For the record, Disney is not instructing its white employees to “not question or debate anything they are told by Black people.” It is, however, encouraging them to be more open-minded and accepting of others.

According to documents obtained by City Journal, the company’s new diversity and inclusion program notes that the United States has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” (fact!) and it is encouraging its employees to “take ownership of educating yourself about structural anti-Black racism” (great idea!) and “not rely on your Black colleagues to educate you” (because it’s not their damn job!).

The training also recognizes that some white people may have “feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness” but it encourages them to work through those emotions and “listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues” and “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.”

All good things.

Part of the program includes a check list to teach participants about their own privilege. The list includes markers like “I am white,” “I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identify as the gender I was born in,” and so on.

Also a good thing. Unless, of course, you’re Madison Cawthorn.

Here’s how folx responded to the antigay lawmaker’s outrage over Disney’s new diversity and inclusion program…

