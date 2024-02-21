WWE star Cody Rhodes holds up transgender flag to show that wrestling is for everyone

Cody Rhodes comes from a legendary wrestling family and is one of the biggest stars in the WWE. And the four-time tag team champ has a message for the masses: Wrestling is for everyone!

At a recent WWE show in Fresno, Califorina, a fan presented Rhodes with a transgender flag. When Rhodes saw the Progress Pride colors, he didn’t hesitate.

The 2024 Royal Rumble winner held up the flag and posed for a pic. The fan who presented the flag to Rhodes expressed their admiration for his gesture of goodwill.

“I was lowkey [scared] bc there were some guys around that looked a lil unimpressed but i came out of it unscathed so hey im really glad i did it, esp seeing how many other trans people this has touched !,” the fan posted on Reddit.

The picture is beautiful, inclusive and heartwarming. We’re rooting for you, Cody!

Rhodes posing with the Progress Flag in Fresno is significant for a couple of reasons. As one of the marquee names in wrestling, his support for the LGBTQ+ community speaks to pro wrestling’s evolving culture. It wasn’t that long ago when the WWE and other promotions relied on racist, sexist and homophobic gimmicks to gin up fan interest.

But now, the landscape is changing. CM Punk, a former WWE superstar who now headlines for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), held up a sign that said “support LGBTQ+ youth” at a show last June.

A longstanding proponent of same-sex marriage, Punk held up the sign in response to backlash he was receiving for his promotion of an ice cream bar, Pretty Cool Ice Cream, that supports trans youth.

When Punk spoke into the mic, the former WWE champ said he knows what it’s like to be different. Growing up, he didn’t fit in because of his physical appearance, which he could change. LGBTQ+ kids, however, don’t have that easy option.

“It was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, the music I listened to, those are all things I could rectify. I could cut my hair, I could listen to jazz. I don’t know what,” he said. “But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, especially trans I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong.”

CM PUNK SAID LGBTQ+ RIGHTS. HE SAID SUPPORT TRANS PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/LUj9zzsH4x — abbi (@abbipaperbag) June 18, 2023

AEW is also the home of Anthony Bowens, the first out gay champion in the promotion’s history. Bowens, a 2024 Queerties nominee, is unapologetically LGBTQ+. He once shared a photo of him kissing his partner, YouTuber Michael Pavano, in front of anti-gay protesters at a Pride match.

Unsurprisingly, the pic went viral.

At an AWE show last Pride season, fans serenaded Bowens with an affirming chant: “He’s gay!”

Bowens, 33, shared the special moment on social media.

“If you told me years ago I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. There’s obviously still progress to be made but I’m proud at how far we’ve come. Happy Pride,” he posted on Instagram.

There have also been a few out wrestlers in the WWE, which is valued at an astonishing $8.7 billion. Though Rhodes isn’t LGBTQ+ himself, his visible allyship goes a long way towards creating a more inclusive environment.

Speaking of environment, it’s worth noting the recent WWE show happened in the San Joaquin Valle, one of the most conservative areas of California.

That’s another reason why Rhodes holding up the Progress Flag was so great: it didn’t happen in a liberal enclave.

Fans on social media expressed their gratitude. (For what it’s worth, the fan drew Rhodes’ logo on the flag as well!)

I didn’t know I needed another reason to be a Cody Rhodes fan but here we are ????? https://t.co/3fILCNOHTV — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 19, 2024

Cody Rhodes could run for President and I’d vote for him instantly https://t.co/6xAOl37o0f — Connor Moore (@ConnorMoore_7) February 20, 2024

I’m only just getting into wrestling but I can see this is a guy I need to watch. I first heard of him because of the #WeWantCody thing which went beyond wrestling fandom and into my world even. He seems like a good guy and I’m glad he saw you and respects you 🏳️‍⚧️ — That Confessions Girl (@Conf3ssionsGirl) February 19, 2024

Based Cody Rhodes https://t.co/Xa4m3hl73G — Tempest (is back from) Canada (@TempestWT) February 19, 2024

need him and his neck tattoo https://t.co/ug9qOKjSuf — Tyler Thurston (@reedthurston) February 21, 2024

Rhodes made his WWE debut in 2006, lasting 10 years in his first stint with the company. His father, Dusty, was one of the most famous wrestlers in the 1970s and 80s. Known as the “American Dream,” Dusty Rhodes is part of four separate wrestling Hall of Fames.

Upon returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes immediately ascended up the card. He’s the only wrestler in company history to win the Royal Rumble in consecutive years, guaranteeing himself a championship match at Wrestlemania, the biggest PPV of the year.

While Rhodes is known for elite in-ring skills, and a baby face look, he’s continually used his platform to talk about diversity. A few years back, he cut a promo celebrating the upcoming birth of his daughter, who’s mixed-race.

“Prior to 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia, there was segregation. Blacks and whites could not attend the same schools,” he said. “And in 2021, in the very same city, my wife, my wife will give birth to a beautiful, a beautiful white, a beautiful Black American princess who will have both identities, shun neither.”

At the aforementioned show in Fresno, Rhodes also posed with a fan who was holding up the following sign: “Blindness can’t stop me from seeing Cody.”

That’s appropriate: Rhodes is making all wrestling fans feel seen, and we appreciate it!

We’ll be rooting for him at this year’s Wrestlemania, and hopefully many more going forward.