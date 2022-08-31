Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Dominic Fike are heating up Calvin Klein’s latest collection

Calvin Klein has just released the stars of their Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, and two of the models are going to keep us warm straight through to the spring.

Candyman‘s Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Euphoria‘s Dominic Fike are just a couple of CK’s eye-catching stars, but they truly are a sight.

As always, this brand knows exactly how to advertise:

The pair are joined by other fabulous stars like Michaela Jae, Chloë Sevigny, Susan Sarandon, Precious Lee and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim.

Anybody who avidly thirst follows the Euphoria star will know this isn’t his first Calvin Klein rodeo.

We’ve previously been blessed in both the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 campaigns:

dominic fike by frank terry for calvin klein pic.twitter.com/zQpKHU4GJ7 — corinne (@MIUCClAMUSE) January 28, 2022

#Euphoria star Dominic Fike for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2022 campaign pic.twitter.com/ybYo6bkvQA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 16, 2022

Dominic Fike, the new cast member, for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/j9TFdHzY4m — Euphoria News (@EuphoriaHBONews) September 9, 2021

Crossing things out. Putting pen to paper to lyrics.@dominicfike: Musician, rapper, guitar player since age ten. From Naples, living in L.A. Dominic stars in season 2 of Euphoria. The Language of Calvin Klein. #mycalvins Discover the campaign: https://t.co/L0R9fo6vs9 pic.twitter.com/6PTLoxFb8l — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 9, 2021

Still thinking about @dominicfike? Same. 🥰 See more of Dominic in our spring campaign and shop his look: https://t.co/qNr0bYL9eL pic.twitter.com/JAxYQ6pAOy — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 11, 2022

Dominic Fike for Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/cq9cwlmNW8 — Daniel. (@harry_shumjr) January 31, 2022

giphyupload, bts, interview, quote, ootd, underwear, recording, euphoria, elliot, calvin klein, mycalvins, calvinklein, dominic, dominic fike, dominicfike, calvin klein spring 2022, calvins, i only wear my calvins, ionlywearmycalvins pic.twitter.com/xdx0typb9j — Pants For Men (@PantsForMenUK) February 25, 2022

If Fike’s multitude of model pics are anything to go off of, there may be a trove of revealing shots of Mateen still to come. Fingers crossed!