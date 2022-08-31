afternoon snacc

Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Dominic Fike are heating up Calvin Klein’s latest collection

Calvin Klein has just released the stars of their Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, and two of the models are going to keep us warm straight through to the spring.

Candyman‘s Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Euphoria‘s Dominic Fike are just a couple of CK’s eye-catching stars, but they truly are a sight.

As always, this brand knows exactly how to advertise:

The pair are joined by other fabulous stars like Michaela Jae, Chloë Sevigny, Susan Sarandon, Precious Lee and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim.

Anybody who avidly thirst follows the Euphoria star will know this isn’t his first Calvin Klein rodeo.

We’ve previously been blessed in both the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 campaigns:

If Fike’s multitude of model pics are anything to go off of, there may be a trove of revealing shots of Mateen still to come. Fingers crossed!