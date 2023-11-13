Zac Efron endures a speedo mishap, Troye Sivan’s demon twink makeover & Luke Evans’ shirtless opera

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: In a new interview, Barry Manilow discussed why he waited to publicly come out until he was 73. [Mediaite]

TWO DADDIES ARE BETTER THAN ONE: In a new small study, researchers found that children with two gay dads were better behaved and happier compared to the children of straight couples. [Futurist]

DEMON TWINK NATION: Straight twink prince Timothée Chalamet impresonated gay twink legend Troye Sivan by recreating the “Rush” singer’s awkward dance moves and flashing his underwear in a hilarious SNL skit.

RIP: David Renne, newly appointed creative director of Italian luxury fashion house Moschino and former Gucci head designer, died after a “sudden illness” at the age of 46. [People]

MANKINI PROBLEMS: Despite previously pouring his tan, buff, smooth muscles into a speedo for Baywatch without incident, Zac Efron revealed the “biggest injury” he endured while filming his new wrestling drama The Iron Claw involved the skimpy swimsuit. [BuzzFeed]

OSCAR BAIT: Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter is hoping his original song with Luke Evans in their upcoming gay drama Our Son will get an Oscar nomination so he can solidify his EGOT status. [Vulture]

THRISTTRAPPER: 20-year-old Hearstopper sensation Joe Locke entered his thirst trap era with a shirtless mirror selfie. They grow up so fast!

Joe Locke shares new Instagram photo. pic.twitter.com/GmxZfUK7Zp — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 12, 2023

RAISE YOUR GLASS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis inspired these successful craft beer brewmasters/ LGBTQ+ allies to launch Just Say Gay beer and they don’t care if it ticks off some potential customers . [Fast Company]

HERO: Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans revealed his eldest child is trans and shared an important message for parents about fully embracing and supporting your kids. [LGBTQ Nation]

IL DIVO: Luke Evans hit a high note by singing along to opera icon Luciano Pavarotti while shirtless and in his underwear. Bravo!