Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter voice same-sex couple in new Disney+ show

Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter are to play a same-sex couple in the new Disney+ animation show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The Proud Family originally ran on the Disney Channel between 2001-2005. It centered on the life of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her extended family.

A revival of the show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, was announced at the start of the year. It’s due to come to Disney+ in 2022.

As well as featuring the original characters, some new ones are joining. This will include same-sex couple Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, played by Quinto and Porter respectively. Their characters will be the adoptive parents of biracial, 14-year-old activist, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.

Related: Zachary Quinto’s new project explores forgotten gay purge at Harvard

EW reports that another voice actor joining the show will be EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverley Hills), who will voice Michael Collins, a “non-conforming trendsetter, serving fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.” The character was originally voiced by Phil LaMarr.

The Proud Family is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom helmed the original series. Here they are in February re-introducing audiences to the main characters featured in the show (prior to the announcement of new cast members).

On Instagram, EJ Johnson expressed excitement and thanked the show’s creators.

“Feeling all the elation feels today as I finally get to announce I’m voicing and bringing to life the character Michael Collins In the proud family louder and prouder on @disneyplus. This character is witty fabulous glamorous and a force to be reckoned as well as unapologetically themselves. All attributes I love to bring to my characters. Thank you @epfarq19 for this amazing opportunity!”

Related: Billy Porter threw some serious shade at Caitlyn Jenner this week