15 queer reality shows to stream this summer: ranked from best to so bad it’s good

It once seemed that only those not talented enough to make it in Hollywood degraded themselves to reality TV. Today, the script has been flipped, and it’s now a realm for the most interesting (looking at you, Kourtney!), even fangirled by the A-list elite that once shunned them.
The genre’s evolution from entertainment fodder to the golden pedestal it currently sits on was gradual and abrupt. Most exciting of all is how queer it has gotten. But that’s no surprise: leave it to the gays to master the art of stopping being polite… and start getting real!
It used to be revolutionary to have one gay cast member (their storylines were limited to coming out). Now we’re gifted with entire series based on our community and varied, idiosyncratic interests.
From drag to dating and all the queer fun in between, we’ve ranked 15 LGBTQ+ reality shows to stream this summer.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Before some of ya’ll roll your eyes at us, we know RuPaul’s Drag Race is the obvious choice, that’s why it’s the best! The 27-time Emmy-winning reality competition collectively made the mainstream lose its hetero wig and sashay its way into gay culture. It put drag queens on the red carpet with America’s biggest stars and made queerness the status quo when it comes to glamour, shade, and merciless fun! But you most likely already knew that, so you keep returning for more, currently on Paramount Plus.
Queer Eye
If heartwarming, tear-jerking reality TV is the game, then anywhere the Fab Five go is where you want to play. It’s not often – and we mean never – that a reboot is better than its predecessor, but the show’s stars manage to take the warmth and empathetic nature of the OGs and bring it to a modern audience. What better way to Netflix and chill than with a shamelessly queer cast transforming hetero lives and proving how far you can go by refining your style, grooming, culture, decor, and food. Take notes, people!
Legendary
You could trace ballroom back to the 1890s, but it’s never been done like this. Legendary took the once underground ballroom community and placed it on one of the biggest stages that exist in today’s digital age: HBO, baby! Voguing teams, called “Houses,” compete in dance challenges while proving their fashion and personality as the top tier. If the talent doesn’t gag you, the chemistry and wit of the judges, including Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer, are sure to keep you entertained.
Are You the One? (Season 8)
We’ve seen it a thousand times: a group of 20-plus single men and women put to live in a house together and see if they fall in love. Boring! At least, that’s what we thought about Are You the One? until season 8, when every cast member was sexually fluid. Imagine everything that made the orgies in Sense 8 impossible to turn away from transformed into trashy reality TV, including a fivesome. Any love affair is possible, and you never know who will make out with whom. But you can find out on Hulu.
We’re Here
We’re obsessed with Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela bringing queer magic to small towns, which manifests as HBO’s spin on Queer Eye. If the drag celebrities know how to do anything, it’s a smoky eye and comedy, and the series delivers on multiple fronts and then some.
For the Love of Dilf
If you don’t mind production that, at times, looks like the Rugrats are managing it, there’s a lot to love in For the Love of Dilf. First, as if we didn’t appreciate its host Stormy Daniels, the real-life Avenger who took down Trump, her human persona is charming, funny, and enjoyable to watch. Then there’s the uniquely queer plot of matching successful daddies with “Himbos” (dumb, hot men) and having them compete in challenges and explore chemistry. The reality series won’t be winning any Emmys, but it’ll keep you smirking with plenty of “Awww” moments among its diverse, vulnerable cast.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Five queer couples, including women and nonbinary folks, are at a crossroads: one wants to get married, and the other has doubts that can’t be solved without a camera crew. Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love is slightly corny, but that’s partly the charm in reality dating shows. The cast portrays an interesting dynamic in traditional disagreements and impasses in relationships without the tired problem of gender roles; however, it fails to deliver the messiness we expect from the genre. So much decorum should be on Disney Plus!
Fire Island
Speaking about messiness, lo and behold, Fire Island. When Logo introduced the series, the gays lost their minds at the prospect of the most famous gay Island in history being the backdrop for trashy reality TV. And while the cast certainly did the most to make queer headlines, the show lacked enough substance for a second season.
Next in Fashion
Our Tan France is all grown up! Netflix’s Next in Fashion offers exactly what you’d expect from a designer reality competition series and does a good job. But unless you care about the *fashion* industry or enjoy watching Gigi Hadid cry every episode, the show is too niche to rank higher on this list. Perhaps they should’ve called Janice Dickison for that necessary (nostalgic) messy je ne sais quoi.
The A-List: NYC
Gotham’s gay elite take on social climbing, self-induced drama, and all the parties. Certainly featuring a cast of queer social A-listers – most notably Lance Bass – the two seasons are perfect when you want to watch something simultaneously working from home. An easy to follow plot that you don’t need to pay too much attention to, but the cast’s shenanigans keep just enough of your attention.
X-Rated NYC
It was about damn time a film crew followed some of New York’s most popular gay porn stars, but we have mixed feelings about the final product. At its best, the show offers an unprecedented glimpse into the industry and vulnerable conversations not happening anywhere else, and there was plenty of drama (sometimes a little too forced) between the cast. But the group lacked the dynamic to keep an audience hooked. You can decide for yourself on OutTV.
A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila
Gay millennials were teens tuning in to see this bisexual masterpiece. A Shot At Love with Tila Tequila was groundbreaking reality TV when it first debuted in 2007, and it was truly A+ for a reality dating show. However, Tequila went from a bisexual icon to a Hetero, Nazi, cringy mess in all the worst ways in the years to come. Thankfully, she doesn’t make $$$ from your streaming on Amazon Prime, so we can appreciate what the show stood for.
The Real Friends of WeHo
We understand what this show was supposed to be, which could’ve been GREAT. A fabulous group of gay friends doing the damn thing, Housewives style! But then MTV made poor casting decisions, and the series manifested as anything but queer celebrity friendship (even admitted by the cast). It could’ve worked among acquaintances if there had been more unique personalities and less whining. Instead, it was only a bunch of privileged, rich gays who didn’t like each other whining. They should’ve thought twice before refusing to film with Chris Salvatore for having an Onlyfans (ironically, several Housewives have one), which only echoes the type of characters on the show.
Finding Prince Charming
Finding Prince Charming is a toss-up and received mixed reviews. As Queerty‘s Graham Gremore eloquently put it: Most people hated it. Some people really hated it. And other people really, really hated it. Ok, maybe not that mixed, but what do you expect when you chronicle the personality of a cardboard box’s search for love? Still, we’d argue it was harder to watch under the anticipation of the first gay Bachelor-type show, which was supposed to be groundbreaking. Now that the blandness isn’t our sole representation, it’s worthy of a hate watch.
We’ve come a long way in unscripted queer excellence
The LGBTQ+ community became one of the biggest fanbases for reality TV, keeping many of our beloved shows and reality stars in business and getting them checks. But for too long, our representation was excluded from the conversation.
These queer reality series proved gay culture’s rightful place in front of the camera, and some of them maybe show that as talented and exciting as queer people are on-screen, we’re not immune to poor casting choices.
Whether you love or hate them, you’ll have enough reality streaming to keep you laughing (or cringing) at the TV the rest of summer.
