15 queer reality shows to stream this summer: ranked from best to so bad it’s good

It once seemed that only those not talented enough to make it in Hollywood degraded themselves to reality TV. Today, the script has been flipped, and it’s now a realm for the most interesting (looking at you, Kourtney!), even fangirled by the A-list elite that once shunned them.

The genre’s evolution from entertainment fodder to the golden pedestal it currently sits on was gradual and abrupt. Most exciting of all is how queer it has gotten. But that’s no surprise: leave it to the gays to master the art of stopping being polite… and start getting real!

It used to be revolutionary to have one gay cast member (their storylines were limited to coming out). Now we’re gifted with entire series based on our community and varied, idiosyncratic interests.

From drag to dating and all the queer fun in between, we’ve ranked 15 LGBTQ+ reality shows to stream this summer.