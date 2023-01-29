TIKTALK

A 1992 Gay Pride flashback, the greatest Joan Rivers impression, & PJ McKay’s table scraps

Watch Bad Bunny make out with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

A loser denounced pronouns.

@realsebastiansj #CapCut it irritates me so much with the quotes #foryou #interview #sebastiansj #utah #provo ♬ original sound – Sebastian Stewart-Johnson

Yona Knight-Wisdom snapped a band.

@yonakwShoulders too strong for that band 💪🏾😂 soon will be back on the legs

♬ Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Instrumental – Metro Boomin

PJ McKay took scraps to the farm.

@pjandthomasThat’s how the cycle goes at Ocoee Farm!!

♬ Every Night Every Morning – Maddie & Tae

Knoxville Pride flashed back 31 years.

@knoxqueerhistory Knoxville Pride 1992. Were you there? We’d love to hear your stories!#knoxvillepride #queerknoxville #lgbtqknoxville #lgbtqknoxville #queersouth #queerhistory #lgbtqhistory ♬ original sound – knoxQueerHistory

Dani Dazey was turned away at The Trixie Motel.

@danidazey Umm I designed the damn thing 😂👋💖 Definitely an embarrassing moment lol, but glad we made it work. I prefer the more simple monochromatic lobby, what do you think? #trixiemotel #themedmotel #pinkmotel #trixiemattel ♬ original sound – Dani Dazey from Trixie Motel

Loosey LaDuca served bonus content.

@roscoestavern Loosey LaDuca’s got JOKES! #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace @looseyladuca #looseyladuca ♬ original sound – Roscoe’s Tavern

Brandon Armstrong almost lost his towel.

@glebsavchenkoofficialParty starts when the show ends!

♬ sonido original – Johnny🎧

Granddad kept trying.

@barrierose He’s at least trying !!!! #pronounsmatter #theythempronouns #oldergeneration ♬ original sound – Barrie Rose

George Santos brought cupcakes.

@craydaily Would you eat one? #GeorgeSantos #Politics #Congress ♬ Little Lies – Fleetwood Mac

And Al got caught off guard.

@frijolefiddler♬ original sound – Al