5 queer celebrity couples who met on the internet before hooking up IRL

In the age of online dating, the stars really are just like us as they swipe left and Insta-stalk right down the path towards true love.

Whether they went looking for connection on a dating app or found it by accident while perusing social media, many celebrities have found their matches via the internet. That includes LGBTQ celebs, naturally.

Scroll down for five queer couples who met online and are (mostly!) still together to this day.

Instagram may not be a dating app, per se, but it’s also not not a dating app. Such was the case when Jwan Yosef’s art stopped Ricky Martin dead in his scroll.

“I met Jwan through Instagram, believe it or not,” Ricky revealed in an episode of Paramount+’s revamp of Behind the Music. “I saw his art, and I’m like, ‘Who’s the artist?’ and it said ‘Jwan Yosef,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s such a cool name, but I wanna see his face.’ And then when I saw his face, I said, ‘Okay, this is over. What a beautiful man.'”

“We texted for six months, and then six months later I fly to London, where he used to live, and I say, ‘Well, let’s meet,'” the singer continued. “When I got out of the car and I saw him, I said, ‘Whoa. Wait a minute, I think this is the man of my life and I think I am going to marry him.'”

It turned out the feeling was mutual. The couple have been married in 2017 and have four children together.

Sarah Paulson & Holand Taylor

Actor Holland Taylor, best known for her roles on The Practice and Two and a Half Men, slid into the DMs of current partner Sarah Paulson.

Paulson, who’s starred several Ryan Murphy series, shared the couple’s origin story during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“It’s a long story,” she told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Billy Eichner. “We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else, and she was, too.”

She continued: “There was a Twitter thing that happened. We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton’s house. It was for an organization that she was working with, and we were both doing a little PSA for it. We sort of breezed by each other and started following each other on Twitter.”

The May/December power couple have been inseparable ever since they started dating in 2015.

Adam Rippon & Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

In 2018, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon revealed he’d made the ultimate Tinder match. The only problem? His dream date Jussi-Pekka Kajaala lived in Finland.

The two hit it off on the app, proceeded to heavy-texting for “several months,” and then,“started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy,” Rippon told People.

Sometimes long distance pays off! On the last day of 2021, the couple got married. They tied the knot in a small and private ceremony on New Year’s Eve — the only guest was their dog, Tony.

Tan & Rob France

Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France has been married to his husband, Rob, since 2007. And the couple has a dating site to thank for facilitating the match.

After a few dates, they leaned they had more in common than they initially thought. Tan was raised by Pakistani parents in a Muslim household, and Rob grew up in a Mormon family.

“It made it easier to date somebody who had similarities to me. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke,” France told the NYPost in 2018. “We practice some of our religions’ practices. We don’t practice them all. We practice what works for us.”

The couple currently live in Salt Lake City where they’re raising a son, who was born in 2021.

Laverne Cox & Kyle Draper

In 2018, Orange is the New Black and Inventing Anna star Laverne Cox revealed that she was “in love” with a man she met on Tinder.

“It’s incredible, it really is” she told Access Hollywood. “It’s like love is so incredibly healing. It’s weird talking about this on TV, but I’m just so happy. When you’re happy, like… love is life-saving.”

“I’ve met his parents too, everybody gets along, his family’s amazing, my mom likes him – it’s good!”

She also said it was far from her first attempt at Tinder connection.

“I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game.”

The couple broke up in 2019, and Cox has since begun a new relationship.

