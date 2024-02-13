battle of the bulge

A photo of Ted Cruz in tight pants goes viral for all the wrong reasons

By
Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was a special guest at Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-A-Lago, over the weekend.

A photo shared by someone was picked up on Twitter and led to thousands of comments. For a start, Cruz’s jacket seems rather tight, with just one button straining to hold him in. Then there are his tight pants, with something of a lumpy bulge in the groin area.

The Twitter account PatriotTakes shared the image and cautioned viewers to zoom in at their peril. You’ll have to click the tweet to see the full image. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

For many, the phrases “camel toe” and “moose knuckle” sprang to mind.

Wholeheartedly endorsing Donald Trump

If that weren’t embarrassing enough, a photo Cruz himself shared drew even greater approbation. He posed alongside Trump at Mar-A-Lago, his hand on the former President’s back, and said, “Great to see President Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago.

“Despite the unprecedented legal persecution & abuse of power from angry Dems, Trump remains strong, undeterred & ready to WIN in November. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Before Trump secured the GOP Presidential nomination in 2016, Cruz—who also ran—was scathing about him. He called Trump a “sniveling coward”, “utterly ammoral”, and a “small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women.”

Trump, in turn, suggested—without evidence—that Cruz’s father had something to do with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and that Cruz’s wife, Heidi, was unattractive.

The animosity between the pair disappeared after Trump won the nomination. However, the internet never forgets.

Ted Cruz threw his 2024 endorsement behind Trump following the former President’s win in the Iowa caucuses in January.

Cruz won the Iowa Caucuses in 2016 but ultimately lost the nomination to Trump.

“The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously, they scrutinize the candidates,” Cruz told Fox News. “It’s an amazing process and I’m a big believer in letting democracy play out. Last night it played out and, I gotta say, Trump’s victory was across the board.”

Related:

Ted Cruz can’t stop talking about the size of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk & now everyone has questions

Cruz wondered if Swalwell wore a “tuck-friendly” swimsuit.

Ted ‘Cancún’ Cruz’s latest attempt at humor hits a new low and some people are disgusted

Suffering with the snow and ice? Don’t look to Ted for comfort.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated