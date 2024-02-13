A photo of Ted Cruz in tight pants goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was a special guest at Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-A-Lago, over the weekend.

A photo shared by someone was picked up on Twitter and led to thousands of comments. For a start, Cruz’s jacket seems rather tight, with just one button straining to hold him in. Then there are his tight pants, with something of a lumpy bulge in the groin area.

The Twitter account PatriotTakes shared the image and cautioned viewers to zoom in at their peril. You’ll have to click the tweet to see the full image. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

Don’t zoom in. Ted Cruz’s pants are way too tight. pic.twitter.com/hSv6plpdBF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 11, 2024

For many, the phrases “camel toe” and “moose knuckle” sprang to mind.

Why, oh why, did I look? — Faith Risolo (@joespal) February 11, 2024

Weird camel toe — GroundChuck (@BlueJock) February 11, 2024

He got that WAP — Nikita 🍔 (@nykyt0sha) February 12, 2024

Wholeheartedly endorsing Donald Trump

If that weren’t embarrassing enough, a photo Cruz himself shared drew even greater approbation. He posed alongside Trump at Mar-A-Lago, his hand on the former President’s back, and said, “Great to see President Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago.

“Despite the unprecedented legal persecution & abuse of power from angry Dems, Trump remains strong, undeterred & ready to WIN in November. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Great to see President Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago.



Despite the unprecedented legal persecution & abuse of power from angry Dems, Trump remains strong, undeterred & ready to WIN in November. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/WSA2KJEsnG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2024

Before Trump secured the GOP Presidential nomination in 2016, Cruz—who also ran—was scathing about him. He called Trump a “sniveling coward”, “utterly ammoral”, and a “small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women.”

Trump, in turn, suggested—without evidence—that Cruz’s father had something to do with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and that Cruz’s wife, Heidi, was unattractive.

The animosity between the pair disappeared after Trump won the nomination. However, the internet never forgets.

Ted, this photo makes clear that your ability to shamelessly grovel before someone who insulted you, your wife, and your father far exceeds your ability to find a competent tailor. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 11, 2024

Ted Cruz is the reason so many Americans hate and distrust politicians. pic.twitter.com/39iLJ9Gzom — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2024

Levels of weakness that really shouldn't be possible. pic.twitter.com/l5SZVriHfN — Zenn Gordon (@ZennGordon) February 11, 2024

Ted Cruz threw his 2024 endorsement behind Trump following the former President’s win in the Iowa caucuses in January.

Cruz won the Iowa Caucuses in 2016 but ultimately lost the nomination to Trump.

“The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously, they scrutinize the candidates,” Cruz told Fox News. “It’s an amazing process and I’m a big believer in letting democracy play out. Last night it played out and, I gotta say, Trump’s victory was across the board.”