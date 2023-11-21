Ted Cruz can’t stop talking about the size of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk & now everyone has questions

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has responded with bemusement to comments Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently made about whether Swalwell is well-hung or not.
Cruz was talking to Conservative commentator and podcaster Benny Johnson on the latter’s ‘In The Arena’ show. The two men rode around Washington DC in a limo and talked about how “wokeness” has apparently destroyed the city.
At one point, the conversation strayed toward Swalwell, a Democratic lawmaker and LGBTQ+ ally. Cruz and Johns discussed “tuck-friendly swimsuits” being sold as part of Pride collections at Target (at around the 30.30 minute mark)
Tuck-friendly underwear and swimsuits allow people, such as trans women or drag queens, to more easily hide prominent genitalia if they wish to do so.
Johnson goes on to ask Cruz, “Do you think that Eric Swalwell wears a tuck-friendly swimsuit?”
Cruz replies, “He may be wearing one right now.. to be fair in order to have a tuck-friendly swimsuit, you have to have something to tuck.”
“Do you think that Eric Swalwell wears a tuck-friendly swimsuit?”@TedCruz: “He may be wearing one right now.. to be fair in order to have a tuck friendly swimsuit, you have to have something to tuck” 🤣— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2023
Johnson laughs and Cruz says, “You’re going to get me into trouble for that! I’m just making an observation about anatomy. Let me be clear, I’m not a biologist so how can I know?”
Johnson also attempts to cracks jokes about Swalwell formerly being linked to a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States.
Swalwell responds
Swalwell reacted to the exchange yesterday. He posted a screenshot of Johnson’s tweet and said, “Nothing to see here. Just 2 anti-gay Republicans riding around on a Friday night in a prom limo talking about my…”
Nothing to see here. Just 2 anti-gay Republicans riding around on a Friday night in a prom limo talking about my… pic.twitter.com/ttQs3x5fl9— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 20, 2023
Many of Swalwell’s followers also failed to see the funny side in Cruz and Johnson’s musings.
What heterosexual male is this invested in the swimwear and genitalia of other men? Seems suspect to me— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 20, 2023
Imagine thinking that posting about another man’s junk on social media is some kind of hetero-flex. Epic misfire. pic.twitter.com/BOFcWtGnDV— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 20, 2023
The Republican obsession with pee pees is something to behold— actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) November 20, 2023
Cruz has spoken out several times in the past on LGBTQ+ issues. This included voicing a personal opposition to same-sex marriage in 2013 and speaking out against a Dallas mayor participating in Pride Marches.
More recently, in 2021 Cruz led GOP opposition to passing the Equality Act. He argues that barring discrimination against LGBTQ+ people was “none of the government’s business.”
Mister P
We need Bernie to tell Cruz : to sit down, you’re a United States Senator.
RIGay
I think Cruz needs some tuck-friendly head gear.
maxdadmark
Hahahahaha ?
Fahd
Another report by Queerty of an anti-LGBTQ+ community utterance from Ted Cruz, another opportunity to post the following:
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like his cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver
Kangol2
Phony Ted’s got more than a screw loose. He can spend the rest of his life and career on the couch back in Texas getting well, and allowing a far less wacko politician, military vet and Democrat Colin Allred, to serve the people of Texas and the US in the US Senate.
woodroad34
Has anyone ever listened to Ted Cruz talk…he certainly doesn’t have the basso profundo voice or BDE of someone who’s packing. Perhaps HE’s wearing something that pushes his marbles up reeeeeaaally high. Cruz resembles someone more like Divine, anyways. I’d take clever, handsome Swalwell over traitorous, jealous Cruz any day.