Eric Swalwell shares death threat from gay man and the internalized homophobia is off the charts

Rep. Eric Swalwell has shared an unhinged death threat he received from a person who claimed to be a gay man.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the California Democrat and outspoken LGBTQ ally wrote that, “A staffer of mine — who’s 1 month into her job — received a call from a man saying he’s coming to our office w/ an assault rifle to kill me.”
Related: Lauren Boebert rages after Rep. Eric Swalwell shares these photos of her
He continued: “I hesitate to share this but how else do I tell you we are in violent times, & the architects are [Donald] Trump & [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy. Bloodshed is coming.”
Swalwell also posted a memo written by the staffer describing details of the call. It reads:
Subject: Threat received around 11:30 am
Asked me about where congressman Swalwell is currently. Asked if he could talk to him. Went on a rant regarding gay issues. Said he is a gay man, but he doesn’t take it up the a** he gives it. Used the F slur several times. Mentioned he has guns and wants to “F*ck him up.” Also made a statement that he will come to the office, or to wherever he is at to hurt him. He will bring guns (AR-15s) to the office to kill him and f*ck him up. He said his name is [redacted] on a second call, we got a minute 30 second recording of him using the f slur after he made the threat.
Related: Everything keeps getting worse for Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago mess
If the caller really is gay, the bottom shaming and F-bombs indicate quite the web of self-loathing. Of course, given the actual death threat, internalized homophobia is just the tip of the iceberg of likely mental issues.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 30, 2022
Violent rhetoric from right-wing extremists targeting the federal government have increased since the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump and several high-ranking Republicans, McCarthy among them, have vilified the Department of Justice for supposedly becoming politically weaponized, despite the fact that the search uncovered many highly classified documents in the former president’s possession.
This isn’t the first time Swalwell has received death threats. In June, he shared a voicemail from someone threatening to kill his children.
20 Comments
Prax07
The MAGA Republican “party” should be labelled a domestic terrorist organization and Every last member, from Trump himself all the way down to lowly old toothless uncle Cletus and auntie Karen in the trailer park should be on a watch list.
m
Mr. Swalwell employs LGBTQ people and is an ally. The LGBTQ community would not threaten him, we love this man.
dbmcvey
This isn’t the LGBTQ community, it’s some crazy Log Cabin Club kook.
monty clift
Except for the MAGA loving LGBTQs, we can’t pretend they don’t exist.
fur_hunter
…….. The caller IS NOT a Gay person. Read my post and you will see what I think. That is if Queerty will stop BANNING my posts from being shown due to the content and my language. Talk about cancel culture. Yeah.
Mack
dbmcvey I doubt very seriously it’s a member of the LGBTQ community. Just like the idiot who “swatted” Greene, claiming to be a member, it’s someone who is trying to stir up shit against our community like Little Hitler is in Florida.
Darrellx
Anybody threatening the fine Mr. Swalwell has to get past me first! Lunacy comes in all stripes–even rainbow. Just a sad mess!
G R
The ANGER from the right is off the fu**ing charts, every minor offront is taken personally by these lunatics. If they weren’t so dangerous it would all be laughable.
SDR94103
I don’t believe this person is a gay man. He may say he is but I do not believe that.
fur_hunter
……. I totally agree with you. Read my post and you will understand. I had to post this post to you more than once as Queerty tends to ban my postings due to content and my language.
Donston
“Gays” can definitely threaten. But this seems like a prank caller, probably from a fellow right-winger. Trying to start drama and knowing that Swalwell is the perfect target. Knew he would likely run to the press to bemoan the “violent, crazy progressive queers.”
dbmcvey
Gay Republicans are really deranged. I have no problem believing some Maga gay person is this repulsive.
fur_hunter
…….. I will bet a year’s income that the caller IS NOT GAY. I believe the caller is a F. UC. KTARD republiK. K. Kan, saying he’s GAY just to cause controversy. This sounds just like the kind of $. H !T the GOP would pull to cause disruption in the Democratic party and the Gay Community. If there is some way to trace the call, trust me. It will end up going back to some A. S. S. hole republiK. K. Kan.
Brian
Agreed. This person is clearly trying to do the same thing as the January 6 rioters — Commit a crime, then blame Antifa. He’s just a bigot and a liar. 100% straight.
fur_hunter
……….. Brian……. Yep!……. You are correct. I hope most see through the $ H !T and don’t blame the Gays. I’m so sick of the republiK. K. K. ans, I could P U KE. I don’t think ANY of them know what the truth is. They disgust me. (Let’s see if Queerty lets this post go through. There are 3 here that they have banned so far that I’ve written.)
bachy
It’s very important not to make threats on someone’s life, even as a facetious comment online. I have seen people doing it here on Queerty (obviously in a hyperbolic manner) and I strongly advise against it. Making threats on the life of a political figure is a serious crime, and an online comment could be used in a court of law.
scotty
prank caller, in other words.
brian6767
““A staffer of mine — who’s 1 month into her job — received a call from a man saying he’s coming to our office w/ ‘AN ASSAULT RIFLE’ to kill me.”….sorry, Farts McGoo. Not buying it!
KyleMichelSullivan
Based on what evidence, B6767? Republicans are evil beyond measure, as they have proven consistently since TFG got sent packing, while Swalwell does not make anything up, when he speaks. So show us the proof dear. My bet is you have none and support the threats against him.
brian6767
@KyleMichaelSullivan No one ever says, “I’m coming to your office w/ ‘an assault rifle’ to kill you”, . What better way to try to get a ban on assault rifles than to say someone threatened him with one. I’m a registered Independent and my husband is a Democrat, and we’re both RESPONSIBLE gun collectors. Between the 2 of us, we have several pistols, rifles, 1 muzzleloader, and we each have an AR-15. Swalwell had a Chinese mistress, who turned out to be a spy, or did you forget that fact, dear? Until I hear this so-called ‘recording’, and can see that it has been vetted and verified, I won’t believe a f***ing thing that comes out of that man’s mouth. And it’s ignorant of you to think someone supports threats against him just because they question the validity of his “press release”