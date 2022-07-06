Lauren Boebert rages after Rep. Eric Swalwell shares these photos of her

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell have little admiration for one another. The two have exchanged a number of angry tweets in the wake of the Highland Park mass shooting in Chicago on Independence Day.

Boebert is famously against introducing more restrictive gun laws, while Swalwell is in favor.

We’re not sure how far back this beef between them goes, but yesterday Swalwell posted a photo of Boebert holding a gun alongside a photo of the man arrested for killing seven in Chicago on July 4th. Swalwell, captioned the tweet, “Let’s start drawing straight lines.”

That tweet has had over 56k likes.

It sent Boebert on the warpath. First she tweeted, “Trying to link responsible gun ownership with murder makes less sense than @ericswalwell’s Presidential Campaign.”

She followed this with tweets about a former associate of Swalwell’s.

In late 2020, it was revealed that Swalwell’s election campaign had used a woman later believed to be a Chinese spy named Fang Fang (also known as Christine Fang).

Fang was alleged to have infiltrated her way into positions of influence with several politicians, including helping to raise funds for Swalwell’s 2014 House re-election campaign. Swalwell cut ties with Fang, who left the US in 2015, after being alerted by the FBI. There is no allegation that he knew anything of her activities or that any laws were broken through his fundraising.

Tucker Carlson on Fox News has previously alleged Swalwell and Fang Fang had a sexual relationship. Swalwell’s has always declined to comment on that particular allegation.

Boebert went on to post tweets about Swalwell and Fang, drawing lines between the Democratic lawmaker, the spy and China President Xi Jinping.

Swalwell then posted a photo of Boebert when younger, wielding a particularly large gun in a pair of skimpy denim shorts. The accompanying caption said, “Posted without comment …”

An unimpressed Boebert responded, “@EricSwalwell, give it up creep. Did Fang Fang block you on WeChat? You can’t date me.”

On Facebook, Boebert fumed, “Eric is a sad little man, and he represents a sad little party.”

Besides Boebert, Swalwell also had Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in mind when drawing lines between inflammatory rhetoric and mass shootings. He posted a photo of Greene, also brandishing a gun.

Greene responded angrily, tweeting, “You had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, you aren’t capable of drawing straight lines dumbass.🤣 Try something new, think with your real head. Read Illinois gun laws and let me know how their assault weapons ban and red flag laws stopped the shooter.”

Green and Boebert, despite being leading figures among the ultra-conservative, America First section of the GOP, are rumored to not be that close. There were reports of a heated argument between the two at a meeting earlier this year, which led to them having to be physically separated from one another.

It seems like there’s one thing they’re now united upon: Their dislike of Eric Swalwell.