Ted Cruz says he’s probably going to run for president again some day & LOLOLOL

Despite being hugely unpopular and utterly ineffective at his job, Ted Cruz still thinks he might actually have a shot at being president one day.

Bless his heart.

The gay-hating Texas lawmaker just threatened another bid for the White House while promoting his crappy new book Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.

“I loved running for president in 2016,” he told The Texas Tribune. “We came incredibly close. We came within inches of winning.”

Quick fact check: This is not true. While Cruz did win a handful of primaries in 2016, he didn’t come “inches” away from anything. He earned just 551, less than 50%, of the 1,237 delegates needed to clinch the party’s nomination.

After falling 686 delegates short, he eventually dropped out of the race, but not before that awkward Hail Mary he pulled with Carly Fiorina, when he announced she would be his vice presidential running mate.

A week later, he suspended his campaign after losing the Indiana primary.

Cruz might have “loved” running for president, but voters didn’t love him, and they made that clear at the ballot box.

“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life and I fully hope and expect to run again at some point,” he told The Texas Tribune.

Hmmm. We can think of a lot of words to describe the 2016 presidential election, but “fun” certainly isn’t one of them.

When it comes to Cruz specifically, the thing we remember most from that time is when Donald Trump called his wife Heidi ugly on Twitter… and then Cruz didn’t hit back other than to say she was the love of his life.

But, hey, we all have different definitions of “fun.”

Donald, real men don't attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life. https://t.co/pprXhIMzUT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 24, 2016

Despite introducing legislation earlier this year that would impose term limits on members of Congress, limiting U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms, Cruz is currently running for a third term himself.

But he’s facing a formidable opponent.

The leading Democratic candidate running to usurp him is former NFL linebacker and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who’s been outraising him by millions of dollars.

Last month, it was reported Allred had raked in $10.9 million since declaring his candidacy in May, almost $2 million more than Cruz over the same period.

On top of that, Cruz keeps making embarrassing gaffes in public and reminding people why he’s such a terrible leader.

Most recently, he defended his infamous 2021 trip to Cancún, saying there was nothing he could’ve done during the devastating winter storm that left millions of Texans without power.

“When we had a freeze – when the state was frozen – I don’t have the ability to control the weather,” he said, with the crowd audibly groaning.

Holy shit. An audience just LAUGHED at Ted Cruz over Cancun. This is humiliating.



pic.twitter.com/EAYcS7xyGd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 23, 2023

If Cruz ever wants to elected president, let alone reelected to the Senate, he’s got a lot of work to do in the PR/charisma department.

A University of Texas Austin poll released just last month found that the vast majority of people disapprove of his overall job performance and crazy ideologies.

Hell, the guy can’t even go to an Astros game without getting booed by the crowd.