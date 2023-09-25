Ted Cruz defends his infamous Cancún vacation & OMG is he trying to lose reelection???

Ted Cruz should just take the L.
Arguably the obnoxious senator’s lowest point in office came two years ago, when he jetted away to Cancún while his frigid constituents in Texas suffered without heat during the state’s power crisis. At the time, an embarrassed Cruz admitted the vacay was “obviously a mistake” and returned after one day.
But now, the anti-LGBTQ+ politician is emboldened. While speaking over the weekend at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, he defended his absurd actions.
His argument essentially boils down to the following: “I would’ve been useless, anyway!”
Who’s excited to vote for this dedicated public servant in 2024?
“When we had a freeze–when the state was frozen–I don’t have the ability to control the weather,” he said, with the crowd audibly groaning.
“I don’t have the ability to string power lines. I was at home with my mom and my daughters. Our power was out like everyone else. So I made the decision to take my kids to the beach.”
Unfortunately, most of the millions of Texans who were without electricity and running water during January 2021 didn’t have the option to jump on a plane and escape to warmer ground. The situation was so dire, some people even searched for fallen trees to burn for warmth.
But not Cruz! He was relaxing under palm trees, baby!
If you have mortgaged your self respect the way Cruz has…is it still possible to be humiliated?— Who is John Galt τ τ (@JohnGalt1st) September 23, 2023
HE really cares about the people of Texas— TacoSteve (@TacoSteve6) September 24, 2023
The best response to Cruz’s ridiculous explanation came from Rep. Colin Allred, who’s running to unseat the unpopular senator.
“I don’t know how to string up power lines either, but like so many other Texans who saw it was time to step up, I found my way to the food bank to help get resources to Texans,” he posted on X.
Cruz’s battle with Allred promises to be his toughest race yet (assuming he wins the Democratic primary). A fourth-generation Texan, the ex-linebacker played his college ball at Baylor and four seasons in the NFL. Since being elected to Congress, Allred has championed a string of bi-partisan legislation.
Cruz, meanwhile, is launching a fake investigation into Bud Light and generally just talking about the stupidest stuff imaginable.
A recent poll shows Allred is only five percentage points behind Cruz.
“I think a lot of Texans are embarrassed by Ted Cruz. They’re embarrassed by the kind of stunts that he pulls. They’re embarrassed that he’s always manufacturing outrage. He seems to think it’s funny that he went to Cancun during the freeze, but I don’t think it’s funny at all,” Allred told the New Republic.
“My temperament is very different. I try to stay even-keel. I work in a bipartisan way. I don’t yell at people. I want to represent Texas in a way that’s sort of what I think a senator’s job should be, which is to introduce legislation that helps Texan–not to be a kind of media personality.”
Ouch! The last time Allred hit somebody that hard, he was in pads!
The only issue I have with Cruz going to Cancun is that he came back.— Billy_Jones (@BillyJo34773315) September 24, 2023
How can one man be so unlikeable?— Mindy Sullivan (@mds925) September 23, 2023
You see, there was no power in Texas so he needed to go to Cancun to do his podcast. His podcast hahahaha— Maize&Blue (@UMWingedHelmet) September 23, 2023
While Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office in 33 years, its demographics are changing, and Cruz might be just unlikable enough to get knocked off.
Laughing about skipping off to Cancún while his voters faced life-threatening winter conditions is a good way to help ensure that happens. Then Cruz will have time to take his wife and kids on plenty of warm weather getaways.
3 Comments
dbmcvey
Good idea Cancun Ted, remind everyone of that!
abfab
A waste product propped up by other waste products. American Exceptionalism.
Fahd
Just realized there´s a reference to Cancun in this:
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like his cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver