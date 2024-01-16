Ted ‘Cancún’ Cruz’s latest attempt at humor hits a new low and some people are disgusted

Extreme winter weather is currently blasting several US states. This includes parts of Texas.

One might imagine that a local lawmaker would be treating the situation with the utmost seriousness. However, nobody seems to have forwarded that memo to GOP Senator Ted Cruz.

On Sunday night Cruz tweeted, “Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe.”

All good advice. But then he felt the need to add a punchline.

“And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!”

He added a GIF of an SNL skit lampooning him for escaping winter weather by vacationing in Mexico.

Why Cancún?

Back in February 2021, Texas was hit by another severe winter storm. More than 4.5 million homes and businesses were left without power. Around 250 people died as a result of the cold weather.

Cruz dealt with the situation by jetting off to Cancún, Mexico, on a hastily-planned family vacation.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he said at the time.

He was blasted by both Democrats and Republicans and later admitted the trip was “obviously a mistake“.

Online, many were horrified by Cruz’s attempt at a joke.

It wasn’t funny then and it’s not funny now. You literally ran away to Cancun as your constituents died.



I’m sure their families don’t think it’s a punchline. No wonder no one likes you. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) January 15, 2024

Hundreds of Texans died during that event… — JOE (@thetechnojoe) January 15, 2024

Like 300 people died but Ted has jokes….



This is why everyone hates you, Ted. — Mikey (@cardgraderai) January 15, 2024

Nobody likes you Ted — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 15, 2024

I'm glad you can joke over the death of people who died. — Christopher Hyre (Horoshak) (@ChrisHoroshak) January 15, 2024

I cannot believe what I am reading written by a U.S. Congressman. What have you done since the last freeze to protect your constituents and the people of Texas from harm and possibly dying? This is not a joke. I’m hoping @ColinAllredTX wins your seat. He truly cares about people. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) January 15, 2024

Among those to criticize the tweet was Colin Allred, a Democrat Rep. challenging Cruz for his seat later this year.

“Hundreds of Texans died in that freeze,” said Allred on X. “Countless others had to leave their homes because of burst pipes & other damage. But it’s all a joke to Ted Cruz because he only cares about himself. That’s how he could abandon us in a crisis in the first place. Texans deserve better.”

Hundreds of Texans died in that freeze. Countless others had to leave their homes because of burst pipes & other damage.



But it's all a joke to Ted Cruz because he only cares about himself. That's how he could abandon us in a crisis in the first place.



Texans deserve better. https://t.co/l3bJa6xOuz — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) January 15, 2024

Should you be in Texas, impacted by the bad weather and unable to jet off to Mexico, Governor Greg Abbott provided a link on his own X account to winter weather resources. Perhaps Ted Cruz should have done the same.